Butyl Rubber Market to Reach $ 6.9 Bn by 2032 Driven by Growing Product Demand in Medical & Pharmaceutical Applications

Butyl Rubber Market

Butyl rubber market is fueled by growth in automotive production, medical applications, durable construction materials, and advancements in rubber compounding.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Butyl Rubber Market Size was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 6.9 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Rising Demand for Butyl Rubber Driven by Automotive, Medical Sectors and Innovations, Amidst Raw Material Price FluctuationsThe growing demand for butyl rubber is largely attributed to its exceptional properties, including low gas permeability, heat resistance, and durability, making it indispensable for automotive and medical applications. In 2022, global vehicle production reached approximately 87 million units, significantly increasing the need for butyl rubber in tire manufacturing. Additionally, butyl rubber's chemical resistance and sealing properties have positioned it as a critical material in medical products like gloves and gaskets. Post-pandemic, U.S. healthcare spending reached a record high of USD 4.3 trillion, further driving demand for medical-grade butyl rubber. Emerging automotive markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America are also fueling market expansion, particularly for electric vehicle components requiring high-temperature resistance. However, fluctuating costs of petroleum-based raw materials pose challenges by impacting production expenses and pricing strategies. On the bright side, advancements in butyl rubber compounding technology offer opportunities to enhance performance and expand its applications across the automotive, construction, and healthcare sectors.Get a Sample Report of Butyl Rubber Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4902 Key Companies:• ExxonMobil Chemical (Butyl Rubber, Bromobutyl Rubber)• Lanxess AG (Butyl Rubber, Halobutyl Rubber)• Reliance Industries (Butyl Rubber, Chlorinated Butyl Rubber)• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Butyl Rubber, High Performance Butyl Rubber)• Sibur Holding (Butyl Rubber, Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber)• Chinese National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (Butyl Rubber, Chlorinated Butyl Rubber)• JSR Corporation (Butyl Rubber, Halobutyl Rubber)• Kraton Polymers (Hydrogenated Butyl Rubber, Synthetic Rubber)• Kumho Petrochemical (Butyl Rubber, Butyl Rubber for Tires)• LG Chem (Butyl Rubber, Halobutyl Rubber)• Marubeni Corporation (Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber)• TSRC Corporation (Butyl Rubber, Halogenated Butyl Rubber)• Mitsui Chemicals (Butyl Rubber, Synthetic Rubber)• Bridgestone Corporation (Butyl Rubber, Ultra-High Performance Butyl Rubber)• Tire and Rubber Products, Inc. (TRP) (Butyl Rubber, Chlorobutyl Rubber)• Sasol Limited (Butyl Rubber, Isobutene-Butylene Rubber)• Royal Dutch Shell (Butyl Rubber, Chlorinated Butyl Rubber)• BASF (Butyl Rubber, Synthetic Rubber)• Arlanxeo (Butyl Rubber, Hydrogenated Butyl Rubber)• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Butyl Rubber, High Performance Butyl Rubber)Chloro Butyl Rubber’s Dominance in Automotive Applications Driven by Performance and Fuel Economy.Chloro butyl rubber accounted for 46% of the market in 2023, driven by automotive sector growth. Its superior heat, chemical, and aging resistance makes it ideal for tire liners and other components, enhancing fuel economy, lower emissions, and longer tire life. Additionally, its improved adhesion properties ensure better bonding to various substrates, further boosting demand in automotive applications.Tire & Lubes Segment Drives Butyl Rubber Demand with Growth in Vehicle Production and Fuel SustainabilityThe tires & lubes segment led with a 48% market share in 2023. Its excellent air retention, durability, and aging characteristics make butyl rubber vital for traditional and electric vehicle tires. With increasing automotive production and a growing fuel and sustainability focus, the demand for high-quality tires continues to drive market growth in this segment.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Product• Regular Butyl• Bromo Butyl• Chloro ButylBy Application• Tires & Lubes• Adhesives, Sealants, Stoppers• Industrial & Medical Gloves• OthersNorth America Leads the Butyl Rubber Market with Strong Automotive and Medical Sector DemandNorth America accounted for about 48% of the butyl rubber market share in 2023, driven by the U.S.'s role as a leading producer and consumer of tires. The demand for durable and fuel-efficient tires, relying on butyl rubber's air retention and durability, fuels this dominance. Butyl rubber is also increasingly used in medical applications, such as gloves, seals, and gaskets, contributing to market growth. The region benefits from strong infrastructure and rising industrial use, including adhesives and sealants. Continuous innovations in manufacturing and the presence of key players further drive growth, with stringent regulations ensuring high-quality materials in automotive and other industries.Buy Full Research Report on Butyl Rubber Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4902 Sustainability and ESG Factors in the Butyl Rubber Market• Increasing focus on producing butyl rubber from renewable feedstocks, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and lowering carbon emissions.• Adoption of energy-saving technologies in production facilities to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and align with global sustainability goals.• Implementation of recycling programs for scrap butyl rubber and used tires to reduce landfill waste and promote material reuse.• Companies achieving certifications like ISCC PLUS to ensure environmentally responsible sourcing of raw materials and adherence to global ESG standards.• Major players committing to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 through investments in green technologies and renewable energy for production facilities.Recent Developments• July 2024: ARLANXEO’s butyl plant in Singapore, EPDM plant in Geleen, and EVM facility in Dormagen achieved ISCC PLUS certifications, enhancing its sustainable synthetic rubber production under the ‘Eco’ label, including Eco grades for X_Butyl, Keltan, Levamelt, and Levapren.• December 2023: SIBUR’s Nizhnekamskneftekhim upgraded its halobutyl rubber (HBR) capacity from 150 to 200 kilotons, adding six new production units and revamping 16. This expansion aims to meet Russia’s domestic HBR needs and boost exports to China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4902 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.