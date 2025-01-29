Ice Open Network Launches Mainnet with 200 Validators





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ice Open Network (ION), a high-performance, privacy-focused Layer-1 blockchain, today announced its official mainnet launch after reaching a 200 validator headcount. This milestone follows an extensive development and testing phase, accompanied by significant ecosystem expansion, which saw ION amass a 40-million community. Crucially, it paves the way for ION’s hotly anticipated social media platform and decentralized application (dApp) builder.

“This is a testament to the strength and conviction of our community,” said Alexandru Iulian Florea, Founder and CEO of Ice Open Network. “We initially aimed for 100 validators at launch – to see that number double underscores the trust and enthusiasm surrounding ION. It’s a resounding vote of confidence in our vision to redefine the Internet through decentralization.”

ION’s unique architecture allows it to scale horizontally as its network participants increase, with the capacity to accommodate billions of users without compromising their privacy and security, nor the chain’s ability to process millions of transactions per second. Combining efficiency with a human-first approach, the ION framework is designed to decentralize and secure the core elements of digital interaction – user identity, content storage and delivery, and social engagement. The result is a robust, yet highly versatile dApp infrastructure with real-world utility, purpose-built to bring the Internet’s 5.5 billion users on-chain.

Following the mainnet launch is the arrival of Online+ – an integrated social media dApp showcasing the blockchain’s capabilities that serves both as a hub for ION’s community, and a blueprint for dApp developers wishing to build on ION’s framework. Ice Open Network’s flagship no-code, drag-and-drop dApp-building tool, which will allow anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to create decentralized applications on ION from scratch, is next in line and due for release in 2025.

The ION blockchain mainnet rollout began in November 2024, and is accompanied by the deployment of the ION Bridge, which enables the migration of the network’s native ICE coin from Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to the ION blockchain. Currently, the network’s 200 validators have staked over 15% of the 6.8 billion ICE in circulation – a percentage set to increase as Online+ goes live.

About Ice Open Network

Ice Open Network (ION) is the blueprint for a new Internet rooted in privacy, data ownership, and user autonomy. Powered by a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain and an unwavering commitment to digital sovereignty, it is designed to give decentralized applications (dApps) real-world, human-centric utility at unprecedented breadth and scale.

Founded in 2022, ION serves a dApp ecosystem of over 40 million users. It is engineered to process millions of transactions per second and scale horizontally and infinitely as its network participants increase. Combining this unparalleled efficiency with a comprehensive dApp toolkit purpose-built for intuitive, privacy-preserving user experiences, ION is on a mission to onboard the world to a new, decentralized Internet.

For more information, please visit https://ice.io

For media inquiries:

Mia Agova

Ice Open Network

Email: media@ice.io

