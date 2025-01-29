U.S. Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Challenges: Growth, Share, Value, Size, Scope and Forecast by 2030

U.S. Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

U.S. Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Industry Expected to Experience a Positive Growth to 2030

Supplementary cementing materials such as fly ash, slag cement, and silica fume, contribute to the properties of hardened concrete through hydraulic or pozzolanic activity. ” — David Correa

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market generated $3.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in investments in construction activities, rise in R&D activities, technological developments, and modernization in existing production techniques drive the growth of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market. However, emissions of fly ash during concrete activities pose fatal effects on the environment. This factor limits the market growth. Contrarily, focus on implementation of environmentally friendly cement technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The growth of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market is propelled by increased investments in construction activities, heightened research and development efforts, technological advancements, and the modernization of production techniques. However, the emissions of fly ash during concrete activities pose environmental risks, limiting market growth. Nevertheless, the focus on implementing environmentally friendly cement technologies presents new growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market based on type and application.Based on type, the slag cement segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fly ash segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the residential segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.Leading players of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market analyzed in the research include Arcelormittal S.A., BASF SE, Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V., CalPortland Company, CR Minerals LLC, Charah Solutions, Inc., Lafarge Holcim, Eagle Materials Inc., and Lehigh Hanson.

