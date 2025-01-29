The Dunham House Plans to Offer Alternative Care for Combat-Wounded Veterans

The Dunham House is a nonprofit long-term care facility specifically for combat-wounded veterans.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dunham House is pleased to announce that they will be offering alternative care options for combat-wounded veterans. The residential care center is a non-profit organization that will be providing combat-wounded veterans the necessary care to overcome the challenges of traumatic brain injuries and polytrauma injuries.The Dunham House will provide personalized care in a supportive community that encourages independence, camaraderie, and well-being. The long-term care facility understands the unique challenges combat-wounded veterans face and aims to help them live a better quality of life with access to the care they deserve for their service. This first-of-its-kind initiative is dedicated to supporting combat veterans to ensure their needs are met and they receive quality care in a comfortable environment.The Dunham House is a joint venture with the Wounded Warriors Family Support program that will provide combat-wounded veterans with numerous services and financial support to deal with physical and mental injuries caused during their service. Many veterans suffer from invisible injuries. The qualified staff at The Dunham House is equipped to help them overcome their physical, mental, and socioeconomic difficulties.Anyone interested in learning about the alternative care options available can find out more by visiting The Dunham House website or calling 1-402-704-8144. The anticipated opening date of resident move-in is August of 2026.About The Dunham House: The Dunham House is a nonprofit long-term care facility specifically for combat-wounded veterans. In conjunction with the Wounded Warriors Family Support program, veterans will get the quality care and support services they need to live their best lives. Residents at The Dunham House can expect personalized care, safety and security, social engagement, health monitoring, and more. Families get peace of mind that their loved ones are in good hands.Company: The Dunham HouseAddress: 11218 John Gait Boulevard, Suite 106City: OmahaState: NEZip code: 68137Telephone number: 1-402-704-8144Email address: john.folsom@dunhamhouse.org

