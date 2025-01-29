Global Coconut Butter Market Expands with 8.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 576.2 Million by 2034 | FMI

Coconut Butter Market

The coconut butter market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising consumer demand for plant-based, organic, and healthy food alternatives.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The worth of the global coconut butter market is USD 253.5 million in 2024 and is predicted to grow to USD 576.2 million by 2034, says Future Market Insights (FMI). Over the next decade, demand for coconut butter will grow internationally at a compound annual rate of 8.6%.People are more and more enjoying Southeast Asian and Caribbean foods that include coconut products. Coconut butter is becoming very popular among professional chefs and home cooks. These foods are best known for their strong flavors and nutritional benefits, which make people cook these foods at home.Television cooking shows, food blogs, and social media influencers who write about these cooking customs are creating a buzz. This variety of cultures in cooking is bringing more demand for coconut butter, which is turning into a staple in kitchens all over the world.Marketing coconut butter through online shops selling health foods or natural products is a smart way of promoting it. These sites attract health-oriented buyers, especially those who are looking for organic and natural products. It helps to emphasize the unique attributes of coconut butter.It is easy and affordable for most people to make their own beauty products. Social media influencers and internet tutorials that give DIY beauty recipes are encouraging people to include coconut butter in their personal care routine.Request Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3139373338 Key Takeaways from the Coconut Butter Market Report:The worth of the international coconut butter market is USD 253.5 million in 2024 and is predicted to grow to USD 576.2 million by 2034, says Future Market Insights (FMI). It helps to emphasize the unique attributes of coconut butter.It is easy and affordable for most people to make their own beauty products. Social media influencers and internet tutorials that give DIY beauty recipes are encouraging people to include coconut butter in their personal care routine.Explore Convinience Food Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/convinience-food Regional Coconut Butter Market AnalysisUnited States: Growth Stimulated by Dietary PatternsThe US market for coconut butter is expanding at a significant rate, driven primarily by the surging trend of diet regimes that focus on health such as the Paleo and Keto diets. Consumers looking for plant-based, natural alternatives to dairy-based butters and spreads are increasingly adopting coconut butter because of its nutritional content and utility. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to USD 70.9 million by 2034.India: Increasing Vegan and Vegetarian Population Fueling DemandIndia's increasing vegan and vegetarian population is a key driver of demand for coconut butter. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious and call for plant-based alternatives, coconut butter is increasingly being used as an ingredient in cooking and as a nutritional supplement. India market is expected to display a CAGR of 7.2%, valuing at USD 40.9 million by 2034. Increased availability of coconut-based products at retail and online stores is also boosting the demand.China: Cultural Focus on Skincare Propelling AdoptionIn China, increasing cultural focus on skincare is propelling the adoption of coconut butter. The product is becoming increasingly sought after in beauty and personal care applications due to its moisturizing and anti-aging properties. Additionally, the overall trend for organic and natural ingredients in food and cosmetic industries is also favoring market growth. The China coconut butter market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach USD 53.6 million by 2034.Each of these markets has its own set of drivers of coconut butter uptake, ranging from U.S. nutritional trends to Indian veganism and Chinese skin care uses. Unlock the complete analysis—get the full report now. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coconut-butter-market Leading Coconut Butter BrandsAethon InternationalThe Kerela StoreWichy CoconutUrban PlatterButters & MoreWildly OrganicCocofinaRoyal Nut CompanyVeda OilsEarth's FinestThe Chattanooga Butter CompanyDhatu Organics & NaturalsJiva OrganicsOhMegaGeorgia GrindersCeylon Coconut CompanyOthersKey Segments of Market ReportBy End-use Application:As per end use application, the industry has been categorized into food & beverages (baked goods, beverages, smoothies, sauces, salad dressing), personal care (skin care, hair care, body care, dental care, feminine care), and dietary supplements.By Sales Channel:This segment is further categorized into indirect sales, and direct sales (online retailers, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets).By Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.Related Reports: 