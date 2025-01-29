Comprehensive Data Governance Platforms Market Size is Set To Fly High in Years to Come: $18.6 Billion by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

The global data governance platforms market is expanding due to the rising data volume across industries and the growth of digital technologies.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the comprehensive data governance platforms market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2024 to 2032.The global comprehensive data governance platforms market is experiencing growth due to rise in volume of data generated across various sectors and the proliferation of digital technologies. However, high implementation costs act as restraints for the comprehensive data governance platforms market. In addition, the rise in the implementation of business intelligence and advanced analytics will provide ample opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 350 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324169 Recent Industry Development:1. On March 2024, Informatica launched Informatica Cloud Data Access Management (CDAM), a solution based on Informatica's 2023 acquisition of Privitar, an industry leader in comprehensive data access management products. Now integrated into the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), Informatica’s flagship data management platform, this AI-powered solution is a key component of data access governance, leveraging IDMC's common metadata foundation.2. On October 2023, K2view launched end-to-end synthetic data management solution. This comprehensive offering uniquely combines generative AI and rule-based synthetic data generation methods, with a patented business-entity data model approach, to create synthetic data of unparalleled accuracy and compliance.3. On December 2023, Hitachi Vantara launched Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) for GKE Enterprise, a new, integrated hybrid solution, with long-time partner Google Cloud. Through Google Distributed Cloud Virtual (GDCV), Hitachi UCP for GKE Enterprise offers businesses a unified platform to manage hybrid cloud operations, leading to increased efficiency, scalability, and flexibility in their infrastructure and applications.Based on application, the risk management segment held the highest market share in 2023. The growing emphasis on business continuity and resilience further drives the adoption of risk management applications in data governance. Organizations recognize the importance of maintaining continuous access to critical data and ensuring the availability and integrity of data assets in the event of disruptions, disasters, or cyberattacks.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/comprehensive-data-governance-platforms-market/purchase-options Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023. On-premise data governance solutions give organizations greater control over their data, allowing them to implement custom security measures, access controls, and encryption techniques to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access or breaches.Based on components, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023. The exponential growth in data volume and complexity is expected to drive the growth of the data governance market. The rise of online content and social sharing creates a significant opportunity for online marketing growth.Based on industry verticals, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023. The BFSI sector's increasing data quantity and complexity drive demand for effective data governance solutions. Financial institutions collect vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including customer transactions, account information, market data, and regulatory reports.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A324169 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, and is expected to experience growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth of internet usage and the continued growth of retail, consumer goods, and e-commerce in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the comprehensive data governance platforms market in North America.Major Industry Players: -Oracle CorporationSAP SEIBM CorporationSASInformticaTalendMagnitude SoftwareInfogixZaloniAlex SolutionsThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global comprehensive data governance platforms market. 