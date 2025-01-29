Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Global Market Report 2025: An In-Depth Analysis And Comprehensive Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market size has seen robust growth in recent years. What has spurred this growth and how is the market likely to evolve?

The respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market experienced a sizeable increment from $1280.23 million in 2024 to $1378.59 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This growth over the past years is a direct result of the rising RSV burden, government and WHO initiatives, increasing healthcare awareness, and high hospitalization rates.

From a future perspective, the market size is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the next few years. Projections reveal that it will swell to $1828.41 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The anticipated growth in this period can be attributed to the introduction of approved vaccines, global immunization programs, a rising geriatric population, and a burgeoning healthcare infrastructure. Some significant trends to look out for include technological advancements, digital monitoring tools, personalized vaccines, the development of combination vaccines, and adjuvant innovations.

What's driving this market's growth?

The rising incidence of respiratory infections is considered the powerhouse behind the market's progression. Viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens cause these infections, affecting the respiratory system, including the sinuses, throat, airways, or lungs. Relevant factors such as air pollution, climate change, increased urbanization, aging populations, and the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens drive the rising incidence of respiratory infections.

The respiratory syncytial virus RSV vaccine plays a significant role in mitigating the incidence of respiratory infections by preventing RSV-related illnesses, especially in high-risk groups such as infants and older adults. For instance, in October 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported a 10.7% year-over-year increase in tuberculosis TB cases in England in 2023, growing from 4,380 cases in 2022 to 4,850 cases. Consequently, the rising incidence of respiratory infections will continue to promote the growth of the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market.

Noteworthy industry players operating in this market include Pfizer Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Moderna Inc. They've shaped the industry and influenced trends, developments, and advancements.

The key trend to watch is the increasing focus on advancements in vaccine technology. Particularly, recombinant protein-based technology plays a crucial role where they produce proteins through genetic engineering to create vaccines that trigger an immune response. For example, in May 2023, GlaxoSmithKline, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for the first RSV vaccine, Arexvy. This advanced vaccine targets the RSV fusion F protein, instrumental in the virus's ability to infect human cells.

The respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Type: Viral Vaccine, Bacterial Vaccine, Combination Vaccine

2 By Clinical Indications: Pediatric Indication, Geriatric Indication, High-Risk Individuals

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital And Others Pharmacies, Government Suppliers

In regional terms, North America led the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing region going forward. Other areas covered in the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

