Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2025

Named as One of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2025 by Healthgrades

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) is proud to announce its recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2025, according to newly released research by Healthgrades, the nation’s leading resource for information about doctors and hospitals. This prestigious accolade reflects NCH’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior patient care, placing it in the top 1% of all U.S. hospitals for overall care excellence.

In addition to this honor, NCH is currently the only hospital in the nation to achieve Healthgrades’ highest recognition in three critical areas: Cardiac Care, Orthopedic Surgery, and Overall Clinical Excellence. These achievements underscore NCH’s dedication to setting and exceeding the highest standards of quality and innovation in healthcare.

NCH’s achievements are based exclusively on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the top hospitals for 2025, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades’ annual analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation’s highest- and lowest-achieving hospitals, making it increasingly important to seek care at a top-rated facility. If all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to NCH being named among America’s 50 Best, 173,516 lives could have been saved.

“Five years ago, our vision was to become a top 50 healthcare system in the nation,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO of NCH. “We’re proud to celebrate this accomplishment because of the tireless efforts of our physicians, nurses, and staff who prioritize excellence in every aspect of patient care. Our team’s commitment to transforming quality and enhancing the patient experience helped us achieve this vision. Being recognized for superior outcomes in cardiac care, orthopedic surgery, and overall clinical excellence is a testament to the extraordinary teamwork and dedication of our organization. This achievement places NCH among the nation’s healthcare elite.”

Healthgrades’ 50 Best Hospitals designation is its highest achievement, recognizing institutions that consistently deliver superior clinical outcomes. NCH’s exceptional performance in these areas reinforces its reputation as a trusted leader in healthcare, both in Florida and across the nation.

“As one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, NCH is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Healthgrades commends NCH for their leadership and ongoing commitment to providing the best possible care for all patients in Southwest Florida.”

For more information about NCH and its award-winning services and care, please visit www.NCHmd.org.

