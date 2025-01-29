Membrane Oxygenators Market Size: 2033 Statistics

Emergen Research Logo

The Membrane Oxygenators Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 12514.2 million in 2024 to USD 29028.5 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The membrane oxygenators market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of respiratory and cardiac disorders, increasing demand for extracorporeal life support systems, and advancements in medical technology. Membrane oxygenators are devices used to oxygenate blood and remove carbon dioxide during surgeries or in critical care, particularly for patients with severe lung or heart conditions. These devices play a crucial role in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) systems, which have gained prominence in critical care settings, especially during respiratory pandemics like COVID-19.

The Membrane Oxygenators Market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of the membrane oxygenators market is the increasing incidence of respiratory and cardiac disorders worldwide. Conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart failure require advanced life support systems, fueling the demand for membrane oxygenators. The growing adoption of ECMO systems in hospitals and healthcare centers, driven by their ability to improve patient outcomes in critical conditions, is also a significant factor contributing to market growth. Technological advancements, such as the development of portable and more efficient membrane oxygenators, are further boosting the market. Additionally, the aging global population and rising awareness of advanced medical treatments are supporting market expansion.

Restraints in the Market

Despite its growth prospects, the membrane oxygenators market faces certain challenges. The high cost of ECMO procedures and devices can be a significant barrier, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where healthcare budgets are limited. Furthermore, the complexity of ECMO systems requires highly trained personnel, which may limit their adoption in regions with inadequate healthcare infrastructure. The risk of complications associated with ECMO treatment, such as bleeding, infection, and clotting, also acts as a deterrent to wider adoption. Additionally, the lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of these devices in some regions poses a challenge to market growth.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, TERUMO CORPORATION, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Kewei Medical, Braile Biomedica, Livanova Plc

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Membrane Oxygenators Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Membrane Oxygenators Market

Growth Factors and Opportunities

The increasing focus on improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to drive the adoption of membrane oxygenators in the coming years. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in advanced medical technologies, which will enhance access to ECMO systems. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in ECMO systems to improve treatment precision and outcomes presents significant growth opportunities. The rising number of organ transplants and cardiac surgeries globally is also expected to boost the demand for membrane oxygenators. Moreover, collaborations between manufacturers and healthcare providers to develop cost-effective solutions are likely to expand the market’s reach.

Membrane Oxygenators Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hollow Fiber Membrane Oxygenators

Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenators

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Respiratory

Respiratory failure

Pulmonary embolism

Acute respiratory distress syndrome

Pneumonia

COVID-19

Cardiac

Acute myocardial infarction

Myocarditis

Post-transplant complications

Decompensated cardiomyopathy

Cardiogenic shock

Extra Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

By Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Neonates

Pediatrics

Adults

By Regional Outlook Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

