Alberta’s Youngest Broker Launches Andrijana Realty Group Inc., Introducing New Vision for Real Estate

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrijana Realty Group Inc. (ARG) is pleased to announce its launch as a boutique real estate brokerage in Edmonton , founded by Andrijana Jakovleska . At 28 years old, Andrijana becomes Alberta's youngest licensed broker, introducing a focused and innovative approach to serving affluent clients in the new construction real estate market.The launch of ARG represents a commitment to redefining the real estate experience by prioritizing quality over quantity. The brokerage specializes in new construction homes and select new construction commercial projects, catering to a niche clientele that values exclusivity and excellence. With a strong emphasis on professionalism, ARG is dedicated to safeguarding the reputation of its agents while delivering exceptional results for clients.“For me, opening this brokerage is about more than transactions - it’s about creating a brand that brings something unique and fresh to the market,” says Andrijana Jakovleska, Broker and CEO of ARG. “Our mission is to align with top-tier agents and discerning clients, providing a platform that emphasizes quality, integrity, and forward-thinking solutions.”ARG sets itself apart from traditional large-scale brokerages by tailoring its services to affluent individuals and those who value new construction properties. With extensive experience in the Edmonton market, Andrijana has worked with two of the city’s biggest builders - Pacesetter Homes and Rohit Homes - building her reputation as a trusted partner for new developments. One of her notable achievements includes managing Cherot, a brand-new development in St. Albert, where phase one has sold out under her guidance. Andrijana is well-known not only in St. Albert but also in the nearby Sturgeon County area, a rural suburban region close to Edmonton.Andrijana’s journey in real estate began at the age of 18, fueled by her academic background in marketing and real estate law. After years of experience in residential and new construction sales, she earned her broker’s license and established ARG to offer a refined and client-focused real estate experience. By combining deep market knowledge with a commitment to quality service, the brokerage delivers a personalized and seamless process for buyers and sellers alike.Andrijana Realty Group Inc. is positioned to represent the future of real estate by focusing on innovation and expertise tailored to an exclusive clientele. The company is committed to delivering exceptional results while fostering a culture of integrity and excellence among its agents.For more information about Andrijana Realty Group Inc., please visit www.andrijanajakovleska.com About Andrijana Realty Group Inc.Andrijana Realty Group Inc. (ARG) was founded by Andrijana Jakovleska, a licensed broker and real estate professional with a proven track record in the industry. Originally from Macedonia and Serbia, Andrijana moved to Canada at the age of 11 and began working at 14, balancing multiple jobs while pursuing her education. At 18, she entered the real estate industry, specializing in new home sales while completing a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a focus on marketing and real estate law. After obtaining her real estate license in January 2021, she excelled in residential and new construction property sales, culminating in the launch of ARG after earning her broker’s license.Andrijana has worked directly with Pacesetter Homes and Rohit Homes, two of the largest builders in Edmonton and surrounding areas. Her expertise extends to managing successful new developments such as Cherot in St. Albert, where phase one is now sold out. Andrijana is widely recognized for her work in St. Albert and Sturgeon County, a rural suburban area near Edmonton. ARG is built on the principles of honour, continuous improvement, and integrity, setting a new benchmark for premium real estate services.

