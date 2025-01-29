Whitehouse, Capito Announce EPW Subcommittee Assignments for the 119th Congress
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, announced the EPW subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress.
“Each of these subcommittees play an important role in developing solutions that tackle the infrastructure, energy, and environment challenges within EPW’s jurisdiction. I’m confident in the ability of our chairs to lead these panels effectively, and continue EPW’s track record of getting things done. I look forward to working with our subcommittee leaders and members to address the issues most important to the American people,” Chairman Capito said.
“Our subcommittees cover many issues that are essential to ensuring clean air, clean water, a healthy climate, and modern infrastructure,” said Ranking Member Whitehouse. “I look forward to working together on these important topics.”
Subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress are as follows:
Transportation and Infrastructure
Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chairman
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
Senator John Curtis (R-Utah)
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)
Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Ranking Member
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)
Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)
Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Innovation and Safety
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Chairman
Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)
Senator John Curtis (R-Utah)
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)
Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio)
Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Ranking Member
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)
Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)
Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight
Senator John Curtis (R-Utah), Chairman
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio)
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ranking Member
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
Fisheries, Wildlife, and Water
Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Chairman
Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio)
Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Ranking Member
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)
Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.)
