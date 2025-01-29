Manuka Honey Market By Segments, Key Leaders, Industry Demand And Forecast 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers nowadays have less time to take proper care of their diet. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for manuka honey supplements in order to fulfill their nutritional needs. This is expected to boost the demand for health supplements, thereby contributing positively to the growth of the manuka honey market.The global manuka honey market size was valued at $455.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $776.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5519 Manuka honey market trends majorly attributed to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some the examples of manuka honey products are organic manuka honey, Comvita UMF 5+ manuka honey, Manuka Doctor, monofloral manuka honey, MGO 925+, 8.75 oz (250 g), and Nelson honey manuka honey multi floral.The growth in usage of manuka honey powder in food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries is exponentially fostering the growth of the manuka honey market across the globe. The disease preventing properties of the manuka honey is paving the way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and propelling the manuka honey market demand.. Therefore, the potential uses of manuka honey is expected to boost the utilization of manuka honey in different industries, thereby propelling the growth of the manuka honey industry globally.Manuka honey has been used to treat a variety of wounds. It has been demonstrated to be a powerful antibacterial and anti-inflammatory therapy. Neutrophils, the most common leukocyte in the body, are important in the early immune response to biomaterials. Manuka honey's capacity to lessen the acute inflammatory responses of neutrophils as a biomaterial addition has led to promising outcomes. Another important substance in manuka honey is methylglyoxal, which is also an anti-inflammatory and has advantages for wound healing, according to a body of studies. Manuka honey contains a variety of flavonoids and phenolic chemicals, some of which may be therapeutic.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/manuka-honey-market/purchase-options By region, Europe had the largest manuka honey market share in 2021, and is expected to reach $ 296.6 million by 2031 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The regional dominance is because consumers are becoming more interested in healthier items. To promote their goods and the health benefits of manuka honey, companies are experimenting with novel marketing strategies. Another factor that is anticipated to contribute to overall growth is the expanding urban population in combination with improving disposable income and living standards.The market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as dairy industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of manuka honey. The major players operating in the global manuka honey market are Comvita, Wildcape, Kiva, Manukora, New Zealand Honey Co., Airbone Honey Ltd, Three Peaks Manuka Honey, Arataki Honey, Happy Valley, Wedderspoon, Steens honey, Manuka Lab, Manuka Doctor, Egmont honey and Manuka Pharm.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5519 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

