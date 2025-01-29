U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán Joins Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to Address Affordable Housing Crisis in Southern California

Devastating wildfires have exacerbated affordable housing crisis in the region

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to prioritizing solutions for the affordable housing crisis in Southern California, U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán, (CA-44) hosted a roundtable discussion with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today at The Enclave in Torrance, California. The roundtable brought together affordable housing leaders, community organizations, financial institutions, and other stakeholders throughout the area to discuss how organizations and public-private partnerships could play a pivotal role in solving the housing crisis in Southern California after tens of thousands were displaced by the recent wildfires in the region.

“Many families in my district, and across Los Angeles County, struggle to afford housing,” said Rep. Nanette Barragán. “This roundtable brings together key partners to explore solutions to increase housing supply, reduce costs, and expand opportunities for homeownership. Together, we can make real progress for our communities.”

Rep. Barragán has a history of leading on issues related to affordable housing and has secured millions in federal funding for local projects that support affordable housing development, advance homeownership for first time homebuyers and expand supportive housing options. By teaming up with FHLBank San Francisco and its members, she is working to find local solutions to the housing crisis.

“This roundtable comes at a critical moment for our district, as many families and individuals have been displaced by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. We are proud to partner with Representative Barragán, a dedicated leader and tireless advocate for addressing the housing crisis in Southern California,” said Alanna McCargo, president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “Collaboration is essential to develop innovative solutions that improve affordability, expand housing supply and support the rebuilding of communities impacted by these wildfires. Our Bank is a valuable and trusted community partner that can leverage an extensive network of member financial institutions to help turn these ideas into action.”

In 2024, FHLBank San Francisco awarded $6.75 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants to support a range of projects in Los Angeles. Statewide, more than $49 million in AHP grants were awarded through its member financial institutions to help address and expedite solutions to California's affordable housing crisis.

Attendees at the roundtable included:

Dora Leong Gall, A Community of Friends

Holly Benson, Adobe communities

Andrea Parker, Farmers and Merchants bank

Jeremy Empol, FHLBank San Francisco

Anabel Cuevas, FHLBank San Francisco

Darrell Simien, Habitat for Humanity LA

Laura Archuleta, Jamboree

Suny Lay Chang, LINC Housing

Michael Ruane, National CORE

Gerald Phillips, Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County

Patricia Valladolid, One San Pedro/Century Housing

Michael Faulwell, SchoolsFirst FCU

Brent Terecero, SchoolsFirst FCU



FHLBank San Francisco is dedicated to supporting housing initiatives throughout its three-state region, including Arizona, California, and Nevada. Since the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) was created in 1990, FHLBank San Francisco has awarded over $1.35 billion in AHP grants to support the construction, rehabilitation, or purchase of over 154,600 homes affordable to lower-income households, including $61.8 million in 2024 alone . Together, the 11 regional FHLBanks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System are one of the largest privately capitalized sources of grant funding for affordable housing in the United States.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-owned cooperative supporting local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada to build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

Contact:

Tom Flannigan

tom.flannigan@fhlbsf.com

415-616-2695

