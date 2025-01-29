Exit Planning Institute Marks 20 Years and Highlights Several New Initiatives the Annual State of the Institute

EPI is celebrating two decades of serving business owners and advisors. I’m excited to highlight some of our major milestones and discuss the future of this organization.” — Scott Snider, President of The Exit Planning Institute

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exit Planning Institute (EPI) will hold its annual State of the Institute Address on Feb. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. During this year's address, Scott Snider, President, will celebrate EPI’s 20th anniversary and introduce new initiatives, including DriveValue , a new headquarters location, the inaugural Annual Exit magazine, and two new region-specific State of Owner Readiness surveys.“EPI is celebrating two decades of serving business owners and advisors. I’m excited to highlight some of our major milestones and discuss the future of this organization and exit planning as an expanding field,” says Snider. “EPI continues to evolve and adapt to empower advisors to educate and guide business owners in building valuable companies.”Attendees will also hear about EPI’s Beyond CEPA training and gain insights into advancements in exit planning and market trends. Specifically, Snider will discuss upcoming projects for 2025, EPI's three-year vision, and relevant trends and topics for Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA).SIGN UP FOR BROADCASTThe live State of the Institute broadcast is open to anyone interested in exit planning and business ownership trends. Registration is free—simply sign up online before the event.ABOUT EPIThe Exit Planning Institutewas founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor(CEPA)credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPAcredential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.

