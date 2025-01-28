FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Lane Closures on 14th Street SW from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close lanes and shoulders on the following roadways for pre-construction surveying. Work is scheduled to take place during daytime off-peak hours starting Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and extending through Friday, January 25, 2025. On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, lane closure work will take place from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Lane closures will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2025, through Friday, January 25, 2025, from 9:30 AM - 3:30 PM, weather permitting.

I-395 between the Virginia State Line and the Case Bridge – Single Lane closures will be in place for northbound traffic on I-395 between the Virginia State Line and the Case Bridge only on Wednesday, January 22, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

14th Street SW, between I-395 and C Street SW – Alternating single-lane closures will be in place for northbound and southbound traffic on 14th Street SW between I-395 and C Street SW. This includes the ramp closure to Maine Avenue SW from 14th Street SW Northbound. A signed detour will be provided for this ramp closure.

Traffic controls, including signage, will be in place to guide motorists and pedestrians safely through the work zones. All roadway users are advised to stay alert and be observant of signage and work zones while traveling in this area.

These closures are needed for construction activities associated with the Long Bridge Project. The project will add a new two-track railroad bridge next to the existing Long Bridge across the Potomac River, increasing rail capacity and alleviating a bottleneck for Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express. It will also create a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the river. The 1.8-mile project includes five new rail bridges and two new pedestrian/bicycle bridges.

