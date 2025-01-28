Opulence Education Group Earns Prestigious ‘Best Workplaces™ for Young Talent’ Award

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opulence Education Group (OEG), a global leader in career-focused education, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Young Talent by Great Place to Work® Canada. This esteemed designation recognizes OEG's exceptional efforts in creating an engaging, supportive, and empowering environment for young professionals.

The recognition is based on thorough and anonymous employee feedback, highlighting OEG’s strong commitment to career development, work-life balance, and fostering a culture of innovation and learning—all key factors for attracting and retaining early-career professionals.

"At Opulence Education Group, we prioritize creating a workplace where young professionals feel empowered to grow and thrive. This certification is a testament to the dedication of our team in building a supportive and inspiring environment for the next generation of leaders," said Chamara Perera, Chief Operating Officer at OEG. "Our core values of putting people first align perfectly with our mission to help students and employees succeed in a dynamic and rapidly evolving global economy."

Operating private post-secondary career colleges across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia, OEG offers more than 50 career-focused programs in high-demand fields, including healthcare, IT, law, and business.

The group also boasts an expanding international footprint with campuses in Australia and plans for further global growth, demonstrating its commitment to making quality education and career opportunities accessible worldwide.

The Best Workplaces™ for Young Talent designation highlights OEG’s leadership in fostering trust, camaraderie, and opportunities for professional development, as recognized through its employees’ feedback. This certification underscores OEG's dedication to not only shaping the future of education but also empowering its own workforce to innovate and excel.

About Opulence Education Group

Opulence Education Group (OEG) is a leading global network of premium educational institutions dedicated to empowering students through career-focused education. OEG operates as a key education vertical under OPTAS, an international parent organization spanning diverse industries and services, unified by a commitment to innovation, excellence, and global impact. Founded in 2017, OEG operates over 10 colleges across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, offering more than 50 in-demand programs in fields such as Healthcare, IT, Law, and Business. OEG's network includes renowned institutions like Academy of Learning Career College, Granville College, Avalon Community College, Vancouver College of Counsellor Training, Professional Institute of Management and Technology, and Collège Avalon, all committed to developing future leaders with industry-ready skills. With an expanding international presence that includes four colleges in Australia and planned growth in South Asia and other locations around the world, OEG strives to make quality education accessible and affordable worldwide, preparing students for success in a dynamic global economy.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

