Mountain America Credit Union Sponsors Artists in Residence Program Through the Leonardo

The program empowers local Latino talent, offering artists a unique opportunity to create and showcase their work, with new exhibits featured each month

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announced its sponsorship of the Leonardo’s Artists in Residence program, running through October 2025. This partnership underscores Mountain America’s commitment to supporting local and multicultural initiatives that enrich the community.

The Artists in Residence program, in collaboration with Artes de Mexico en Utah, features a new Latino artist each month and includes a fixed exhibit on the second floor of the Leonardo. These Utah-based Latino artists will be present throughout the week, allowing attendees to interact with them.

“Sponsoring the Artists in Residence program with the Leonardo aligns with our commitment to advocate for underserved communities,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America. “We value the work the Leonardo is doing and see this as the beginning of a partnership that will help us build more relationships within the community and open new doors for collaboration.”

The Leonardo, a nonprofit community-powered museum established in 2011, is dedicated to breaking down barriers and creating a better future through self-discovery, collaboration and connection. The museum’s mission is to blend science, technology, and art in ways that inspire creativity and innovation among people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Our partnership with Mountain America exemplifies the power of collaboration in fostering creativity and community engagement,” stated Alexandra Hesse, executive director of the Leonardo. “Together, we are proud to support our Artists in Residence program throughout 2025, creating opportunities for innovation, inspiration, and cultural enrichment that resonate deeply with our shared commitment to making a difference.”

This initiative brings art back to the community, encouraging visitors to engage with local artists, ask questions and view several finished pieces on display. The program aims to promote diverse artistic expression and facilitate cross-cultural community revitalization, with a special focus on sharing the history, ideas and lived experiences of the Latino population with a broader audience.

