First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
except per share data) December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Reported Results                  
Net income $ 35,849     $ 32,086     $ 44,827     $ 142,572     $ 157,063  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.44     $ 1.39     $ 1.54  
Return on average assets   1.23 %     1.08 %     1.56 %     1.22 %     1.42 %
Return on average equity   10.16 %     9.19 %     14.11 %     10.44 %     12.80 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $ 36,067     $ 31,933     $ 44,964     $ 142,709     $ 172,697  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.44     $ 1.40     $ 1.70  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 51,388     $ 50,949     $ 55,028     $ 207,551     $ 221,505  
Provision expense $ 6,490     $ 10,615     $ (1,865 )   $ 29,170     $ 14,813  
Net charge-offs $ 13,691     $ 8,785     $ 16,338     $ 31,180     $ 30,152  
Reserve build/(release)(2) $ (7,206 )   $ 2,458     $ (16,619 )   $ 1,188     $ 14,812  
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.23 %     1.08 %     1.56 %     1.22 %     1.56 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.76 %     1.72 %     1.91 %     1.78 %     2.00 %
Return on average tangible common equity   14.40 %     13.09 %     20.78 %     14.94 %     19.01 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   14.48 %     13.02 %     20.85 %     14.95 %     20.86 %
Core efficiency ratio   56.07 %     56.66 %     53.00 %     55.36 %     52.91 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.54 %     3.56 %     3.65 %     3.55 %     3.81 %


(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

       

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income of $35.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.35 represent an increase of $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share from the previous quarter and a decrease of $9.0 million, or $0.09 per share from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $51.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $3.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Average deposits increased $207.1 million, or 8.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Total loans increased $23.5 million, or 1.0% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by growth in the Equipment Finance and Commercial Real Estate portfolios
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $95.4 million decreased $1.4 million from the previous quarter and decreased $0.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Noninterest income (excluding a $0.2 million gain on investment securities in 3Q 2024) of $25.3 million decreased $0.8 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest expense (excluding $0.3 million of merger-related expenses in 4Q 2024) of $69.0 million decreased $1.0 million from the previous quarter
  • Total shareholders’ equity decreased $4.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $19.4 million increase in unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) from the previous quarter and share repurchases totaling $7.9 million

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.23% as compared to 1.08% in the previous quarter and 1.56% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 1.76% as compared to 1.72% in the prior quarter and 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • The net interest margin of 3.54% decreased two basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 11 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 56.1% improved 59 basis points from the previous quarter

Strong capital position

  • Bank-level Total Regulatory Capital ratio of 13.6%, which represents $333.0 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 10.0%
  • A total of 476,979 shares at a weighted average price of $16.60 were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2024 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $6.7 million as of December 31, 2024

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $6.5 million, a decrease of $4.1 million compared to the previous quarter
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.32%, as compared to 1.41% in the previous quarter
  • Total nonperforming loans decreased $13.3 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $4.9 million from the previous quarter
    • Approximately $8.0 million of the quarterly net charge-offs were loans specifically reserved for in previous quarters
    • Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.61% in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.39% in the previous quarter

Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2024

  • The company sold its remaining Visa-B shares in January 2025, resulting in a gain of approximately $5.1 million that will be recognized in the first quarter of 2025. The proceeds from the sale offset commensurate losses the company incurred as the result of the sale of securities with a book value of $53.7 million carrying a yield of 2.6%, followed by the purchase of securities with a yield of approximately 5.4%

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income of $142.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.39
    • Core net income(1) was $142.7 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share, compared to $172.7 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) of $207.6 million decreased $14.0 million from the prior year

Profitability

  • The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 1.22% as compared to 1.42% in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 1.78% as compared to 2.00% in the prior year
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) increased 244 basis points to 55.36% compared to the prior year

Franchise Growth

  • Average deposits grew $451.1 million, or 5.0% compared to the prior year
    • End of period deposits grew $485.7 million, or 5.3% compared to the prior year
  • Total loans grew $37.2 million, or 0.4% compared to the prior year
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.4% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 97.9% in the prior year

“Despite deposit pricing pressure challenges, higher credit costs, and six months of lost interchange revenue from the Durbin amendment, we ended 2024 with a robust pre-tax pre-provision ROA of 1.76% and an efficiency ratio of 56.07%, demonstrating the strength of our organization,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With historic highs in customer satisfaction and net promoter scores, we’re not just growing profitably but also building deeper trust and stronger connections with our customers.” Price continued, “Last year laid the foundation for sustainable growth, and as we move into 2025, our focus on mid-single-digit loan growth, core deposit acquisition, and operational efficiency will propel us forward.”

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $35.8 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $32.1 million, or $0.31 per share in the third quarter of 2024 and $44.8 million, or $0.44 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $142.6 million, or $1.39 per share, compared to $157.1 million, or $1.54 per share for the same period in 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $95.4 million decreased $1.4 million from the previous quarter and decreased $0.6 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a two basis point decrease in the net interest margin and a $219.5 million decrease in lower-yielding interest bearing bank deposits.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.54%, a decrease of two basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 11 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. The total cost of funds decreased nine basis points due to a $442.9 million decrease in higher-cost short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $115.7 million increase in long-term borrowings and a 12 basis point decrease in the yield on loans. The total cost of deposits decreased one basis point to 2.07% as compared to the previous quarter.

Total average deposits increased $207.1 million, or 8.7% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter primarily due to a large commercial customer deposit received at the end of the previous quarter. Total end-of-period deposits decreased $67.5 million, or 2.7% annualized, from the previous quarter primarily due to seasonal withdrawals of public fund deposits.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $10.6 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by higher specific reserves in the previous quarter and improved quantitative factors and loan mix.

Nonperforming loans totaled $61.5 million, a decrease of $13.3 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $22.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming loans represented 0.68% of total loans as compared to 0.83% and 0.44% for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

At December 31, 2024, criticized loans totaled $224.2 million, a decrease of $17.8 million from the previous quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $13.7 million as compared to net charge-offs of $8.8 million in the previous quarter and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily driven by the charge-off of three commercial credits totaling $8.0 million, for which $7.0 million in specific reserves had been previously provided.

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.61%, 0.39% and 0.72% for the periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding $0.2 million gain on investment securities in 3Q 2024) totaled $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $0.8 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in swap fee income, a $0.5 million increase in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $0.5 million gain on a limited partnership included in other revenue, partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease income from bank owned life insurance (BOLI).

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income (excluding $0.2 million gain sale of investment securities in 2024 and $0.1 million loss on sale of investment securities in 2023) totaled $99.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the prior year. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to a $1.8 million increase in gain on sale of Mortgage loans, a $1.5 million increase gain on sale of SBA loans, a $1.5 million increase in BOLI income, a $1.3 million increase in Trust income and a $1.1 million increase in service charges, offsetting a $6.8 million decrease in card-related interchange income due to the Bank being subject to six months of the Durbin amendment.

Noninterest expense (excluding $0.3 million and $0.2 million of merger related expenses in 4Q 2024 and 4Q 2023, respectively) totaled $69.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $70.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $65.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.3 million decrease in operational losses and a $0.6 million decrease in salaries and benefits, partially offset by a $0.8 million increase in accrued Pennsylvania shares tax obligations.

The core efficiency ratio was 56.07% during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 56.66% in the previous quarter and 53.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense (excluding $0.4 million of merger related expenses and $0.4 million loss on the early redemption of subordinated debt in 2024 and $9.0 million of merger related expenses in 2023) totaled $270.0 million, as compared to $260.9 million in the prior year. The $9.1 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $6.4 million increase in salaries and benefits, a $1.1 million increase in Pennsylvania shares tax obligations and a $0.6 million increase in occupancy costs, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in other professional fees and a $0.3 million decrease in FDIC insurance.

The core efficiency ratio was 55.36% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 52.91% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,512 at December 31, 2024, 1,500 at September 30, 2024, and 1,475 at December 31, 2023.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on February 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2025. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the January 27, 2025 closing market price of $16.77.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2024 were 14.6%, 12.9%, 10.6% and 12.1%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Ron Wahl
Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 95,081     $ 96,515     $ 95,737     $ 378,892     $ 385,676  
Provision for credit losses   6,490       10,615       (1,865 )     29,170       4,160  
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD                           10,653  
Noninterest income   25,335       24,698       24,297       99,231       96,609  
Noninterest expense   69,304       70,070       65,180       270,745       269,917  
Net income   35,849       32,086       44,827       142,572       157,063  
Core net income (5)   36,067       31,933       44,964       142,709       172,697  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.44     $ 1.39     $ 1.54  
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.44     $ 1.40     $ 1.70  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   1.23 %     1.08 %     1.56 %     1.22 %     1.42 %
Core return on average assets (7)   1.23 %     1.08 %     1.56 %     1.22 %     1.56 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.75 %     1.73 %     1.91 %     1.78 %     1.91 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.76 %     1.72 %     1.91 %     1.78 %     2.00 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.16 %     9.19 %     14.11 %     10.44 %     12.80 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8)   14.40 %     13.09 %     20.78 %     14.94 %     19.01 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9)   14.48 %     13.02 %     20.85 %     14.95 %     20.86 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10)   56.07 %     56.66 %     53.00 %     55.36 %     52.91 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.54 %     3.56 %     3.65 %     3.55 %     3.81 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 13.81     $ 13.79     $ 12.87          
Tangible book value per common share (11)   10.04       10.03       9.09          
Market value per common share   16.92       17.15       15.44          
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.130       0.130       0.125       0.515       0.495  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)   0.68 %     0.83 %     0.44 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3)   0.55 %     0.64 %     0.36 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized) (4)   0.61 %     0.39 %     0.72 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases (4)   193.48 %     168.77 %     298.23 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases (4)   1.32 %     1.41 %     1.31 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets   12.1 %     11.8 %     11.5 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12)   9.1 %     8.8 %     8.4 %        
Leverage Ratio   10.6 %     10.3 %     10.0 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I   12.9 %     12.7 %     11.9 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total   14.6 %     14.5 %     13.9 %        
Common Equity - Tier I   12.1 %     12.0 %     11.2 %        


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024   2024     2023       2024     2023  
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 149,996 $ 154,323   $ 144,257     $ 600,463   $ 529,998  
Interest expense   54,915   57,808     48,520       221,571     144,322  
Net Interest Income   95,081   96,515     95,737       378,892     385,676  
Provision for credit losses   6,490   10,615     (1,865 )     29,170     4,160  
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                   10,653  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   88,591   85,900     97,602       349,722     370,863  
Net securities gains (losses)   1   88           (5,446 )   (103 )
Gain on VISA exchange     106           5,664      
Trust income   3,031   3,242     2,549       11,821     10,516  
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,749   5,840     5,595       22,518     21,437  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions   2,654   3,087     2,825       11,546     10,929  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,418   2,278     1,211       6,361     4,875  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,645   1,151     776       5,795     3,951  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets   3,076   2,576     1,740       9,111     6,744  
Card-related interchange income   3,923   4,137     7,218       21,887     28,640  
Derivative mark-to-market   95   (153 )   (13 )     (46 )   14  
Swap fee income   797   88     490       885     1,519  
Other income   2,946   2,258     1,906       9,135     8,087  
Total Noninterest Income   25,335   24,698     24,297       99,231     96,609  
Salaries and employee benefits   38,025   38,618     36,232       149,287     142,871  
Net occupancy   4,769   4,858     4,637       19,783     19,221  
Furniture and equipment   4,360   4,335     4,372       17,453     17,308  
Data processing   4,039   3,879     3,986       15,582     15,010  
Pennsylvania shares tax   1,968   1,126     351       5,422     4,364  
Advertising and promotion   1,358   1,960     1,061       5,535     5,713  
Intangible amortization   1,368   1,223     1,210       5,024     4,983  
Other professional fees and services   1,557   1,448     1,543       5,533     5,919  
FDIC insurance   1,436   1,638     1,646       5,973     6,260  
Litigation and operational losses   920   2,181     1,378       4,592     4,641  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets   99   132     107       451     204  
Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt               369      
Merger and acquisition   277       174       391     9,034  
Other operating expenses   9,128   8,672     8,483       35,350     34,389  
Total Noninterest Expense   69,304   70,070     65,180       270,745     269,917  
Income before Income Taxes   44,622   40,528     56,719       178,208     197,555  
Income tax provision   8,773   8,442     11,892       35,636     40,492  
Net Income $ 35,849 $ 32,086   $ 44,827     $ 142,572   $ 157,063  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   101,758,450   102,237,941     102,114,664       101,758,450     102,114,664  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   101,963,018   102,418,964     102,264,768       102,205,497     101,822,201  
             


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
           
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2023  
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 105,051     $ 126,598     $ 125,436  
Interest-bearing bank deposits   28,358       455,711       21,557  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,178,577       1,165,392       1,071,857  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   405,639       430,425       419,009  
Loans held for sale   51,991       46,785       29,820  
           
Loans and leases   8,983,754       8,965,500       8,968,761  
Allowance for credit losses   (118,906 )     (126,112 )     (117,718 )
Net loans and leases   8,864,848       8,839,388       8,851,043  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles   383,352       384,172       386,535  
Other assets   567,120       534,728       554,231  
Total Assets $ 11,584,936     $ 11,983,199     $ 11,459,488  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,249,615     $ 2,463,971     $ 2,388,533  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   688,596       671,667       629,138  
Savings deposits   4,989,342       4,953,206       4,886,781  
Time deposits   1,750,466       1,656,708       1,287,857  
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,428,404       7,281,581       6,803,776  
           
Total deposits   9,678,019       9,745,552       9,192,309  
           
Short-term borrowings   80,139       538,828       597,835  
Long-term borrowings   262,985       136,285       186,757  
Total borrowings   343,124       675,113       784,592  
           
Other liabilities   158,628       152,918       168,313  
Shareholders' equity   1,405,165       1,409,616       1,314,274  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,584,936     $ 11,983,199     $ 11,459,488  



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/   December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/
  2024 Rate 2024 Rate 2023 Rate   2024 Rate 2023 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 9,034,096 5.97 % $ 9,004,808 6.09 % $ 8,974,613 5.89 %   $ 9,013,742 6.02 % $ 8,714,770 5.64 %
Interest bearing bank deposits   58,469 5.22 %   278,006 5.49 %   112,722 5.61 %     164,339 5.52 %   176,146 5.39 %
Securities (FTE)(1)   1,620,823 3.43 %   1,542,792 3.34 %   1,353,240 2.85 %     1,536,812 3.27 %   1,260,854 2.37 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)   10,713,388 5.58 %   10,825,606 5.68 %   10,440,575 5.49 %     10,714,893 5.62 %   10,151,770 5.23 %
Noninterest-earning assets   912,328     950,926     961,555       940,073     940,083  
Total Assets $ 11,625,716   $ 11,776,532   $ 11,402,130     $ 11,654,966   $ 11,091,853  
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,703,763 2.22 % $ 5,657,796 2.27 % $ 5,540,364 1.90 %   $ 5,636,553 2.20 % $ 5,508,182 1.46 %
Time deposits   1,730,251 4.32 %   1,575,975 4.40 %   1,217,356 3.81 %     1,549,999 4.32 %   972,735 3.28 %
Short-term borrowings   98,113 4.28 %   541,010 4.62 %   548,680 5.43 %     444,453 4.60 %   439,556 4.95 %
Long-term borrowings   252,064 5.07 %   136,408 5.44 %   186,860 5.75 %     186,550 5.51 %   186,687 5.45 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   7,784,191 2.81 %   7,911,189 2.91 %   7,493,260 2.57 %     7,817,555 2.83 %   7,107,160 2.03 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,293,343     2,286,482     2,434,560       2,298,065     2,552,596  
Other liabilities   144,153     189,571     213,492       173,426     205,224  
Shareholders' equity   1,404,029     1,389,290     1,260,818       1,365,920     1,226,873  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources   3,841,525     3,865,343     3,908,870       3,837,411     3,984,693  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,625,716   $ 11,776,532   $ 11,402,130     $ 11,654,966   $ 11,091,853  
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.54 %   3.56 %   3.65 %     3.55 %   3.81 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023  
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,250,669   $ 1,263,008   $ 1,310,405  
Commercial real estate   3,124,704     3,069,438     3,053,152  
Equipment finance loans and leases   427,320     366,527     232,944  
Real estate construction   475,367     522,548     541,633  
Total Commercial   5,278,060     5,221,521     5,138,134  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages   1,849,223     1,878,980     1,926,254  
Home equity lines of credit   492,480     495,396     490,622  
Real estate construction   8,017     18,227     56,102  
Total Real Estate - Consumer   2,349,720     2,392,603     2,472,978  
       
Auto & RV loans   1,280,645     1,275,765     1,277,969  
Direct installment   25,935     26,425     27,167  
Personal lines of credit   47,313     47,076     49,355  
Student loans   2,081     2,110     3,158  
Total Other Consumer   1,355,974     1,351,376     1,357,649  
Total Consumer Portfolio   3,705,694     3,743,979     3,830,627  
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases   8,983,754     8,965,500     8,968,761  
Loans held for sale   51,991     46,785     29,820  
Total Loans and Leases $ 9,035,745   $ 9,012,285   $ 8,998,581  
       
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023  
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:      
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis $ 45,827   $ 50,929   $ 24,997  
Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition   15,629     23,794     14,475  
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 61,456   $ 74,723   $ 39,472  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   895     669     422  
Repossessions ("Repos")   792     1,188     1,024  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 63,143   $ 76,580   $ 40,918  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing   2,064     1,191     9,436  
Classified loans and leases   96,296     114,751     87,056  
Criticized loans and leases   224,175     241,962     210,187  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos (4)   0.70 %   0.85 %   0.46 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 118,906   $ 126,112   $ 117,718  
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 4,102   $ 5,870   $ 9,951     $ 14,699   $ 18,701  
Real estate construction   1,057               1,086      
Commercial real estate   6,620     1,381     4,579       8,501     6,126  
Residential real estate   (27 )   55     58       113     314  
Loans to individuals   1,939     1,479     1,750       6,781     5,011  
Net Charge-offs $ 13,691   $ 8,785   $ 16,338     $ 31,180   $ 30,152  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized) (4)   0.61 %   0.39 %   0.72 %     0.35 %   0.35 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs   47.40 %   120.83 %   (11.42 )%     93.55 %   13.80 %
Provision for credit losses $ 6,490   $ 10,615   $ (1,865 )   $ 29,170   $ 4,160  


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.

     
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024   2024   2023     2024   2023
             
Interest income $ 149,996 $ 154,323 $ 144,257   $ 600,463 $ 529,998
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1)   354   342   314     1,347   1,237
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   150,350   154,665   144,571     601,810   531,235
Interest expense   54,915   57,808   48,520     221,571   144,322
Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 95,435 $ 96,857 $ 96,051   $ 380,239 $ 386,913


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Net Income $ 35,849   $ 32,086   $ 44,827     $ 142,572   $ 157,063  
Intangible amortization   1,368     1,223     1,210       5,024     4,983  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (287 )   (257 )   (254 )     (1,055 )   (1,046 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 36,930   $ 33,052   $ 45,783     $ 146,541   $ 161,000  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,404,029   $ 1,389,290   $ 1,260,818     $ 1,365,920   $ 1,226,873  
Less: intangible assets   383,620     384,404     386,896       384,844     380,016  
Tangible Equity   1,020,409     1,004,886     873,922       981,076     846,857  
Less: preferred stock                      
Tangible Common Equity $ 1,020,409   $ 1,004,886   $ 873,922     $ 981,076   $ 846,857  
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   14.40 %   13.09 %   20.78 %     14.94 %   19.01 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 35,849   $ 32,086   $ 44,827     $ 142,572   $ 157,063  
Net securities (gains) losses   (1 )   (194 )         (218 )   103  
Tax benefit of net securities gains       41           46     (22 )
Merger and acquisition related expenses   277         174       391     9,034  
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses   (58 )       (37 )     (82 )   (1,897 )
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     10,653  
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     (2,237 )
(5) Core net income $ 36,067   $ 31,933   $ 44,964     $ 142,709   $ 172,697  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   101,963,018     102,418,964     102,264,768       102,205,497     101,822,201  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.35   $ 0.31   $ 0.44     $ 1.40   $ 1.70  
             
Intangible amortization   1,368     1,223     1,210       5,024     4,983  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (287 )   (257 )   (254 )     (1,055 )   (1,046 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 37,148   $ 32,899   $ 45,920     $ 146,678   $ 176,634  
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   14.48 %   13.02 %   20.85 %     14.95 %   20.86 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 35,849   $ 32,086   $ 44,827     $ 142,572   $ 157,063  
Total Average Assets   11,625,716     11,776,532     11,402,130       11,654,966     11,091,853  
Return on Average Assets   1.23 %   1.08 %   1.56 %     1.22 %   1.42 %
             
Core Net Income (5) $ 36,067   $ 31,933   $ 44,964     $ 142,709   $ 172,697  
Total Average Assets   11,625,716     11,776,532     11,402,130       11,654,966     11,091,853  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets   1.23 %   1.08 %   1.56 %     1.22 %   1.56 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 69,304   $ 70,070   $ 65,180     $ 270,745   $ 269,917  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Intangible amortization   1,368     1,223     1,210       5,024     4,983  
Merger and acquisition related   277         174       391     9,034  
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 67,659   $ 68,847   $ 63,796     $ 265,330   $ 255,900  
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 95,435   $ 96,857   $ 96,051     $ 380,239   $ 386,913  
Total noninterest income   25,335     24,698     24,297       99,231     96,609  
Net securities (gains) losses   (1 )   (194 )         (218 )   103  
Total Revenue   120,769     121,361     120,348       479,252     483,625  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market   95     (153 )   (13 )     (46 )   14  
Total Revenue - Core $ 120,674   $ 121,514   $ 120,361     $ 479,298   $ 483,611  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio   56.07 %   56.66 %   53.00 %     55.36 %   52.91 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023  
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,405,165   $ 1,409,616   $ 1,314,274  
Less: intangible assets   383,352     384,172     386,535  
Tangible Equity   1,021,813     1,025,444     927,739  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 1,021,813   $ 1,025,444   $ 927,739  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 11,584,936   $ 11,983,199   $ 11,459,488  
Less: intangible assets   383,352     384,172     386,535  
Tangible Assets $ 11,201,584   $ 11,599,027   $ 11,072,953  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets   9.12 %   8.84 %   8.38 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   101,758,450     102,237,941     102,114,664  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 10.04   $ 10.03   $ 9.09  


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2023     2024     2023
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $ 95,081   $ 96,515   $ 95,737   $ 378,892   $ 385,676
Noninterest income   25,335     24,698     24,297     99,231     96,609
Noninterest expense   69,304     70,070     65,180     270,745     269,917
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 51,112   $ 51,143   $ 54,854   $ 207,378   $ 212,368
             
Net securities (gains) losses $ (1 ) $ (194 ) $   $ (218 ) $ 103
Merger and acquisition related expenses   277         174     391     9,034
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 51,388   $ 50,949   $ 55,028   $ 207,551   $ 221,505
             
Net charge-offs $ 13,691   $ 8,785   $ 16,338   $ 31,180   $ 30,152

