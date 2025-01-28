Changes Coming for Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Georgia

The Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County will close permanently at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. The recovery center in Coffee County will close at its current location at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, and reopen at a new location at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

The centers’ standard hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except Fulton County center, where the hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Saturday. All centers are closed on Sundays.

Jefferson County (closing permanently 6 p.m. Jan. 30)

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Hwy. 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434

Coffee County (location through 6 p.m. Jan. 29)

The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Ave

Douglas, GA 31533

Coffee County (new location as of 10 a.m. Jan. 30)

Coffee County Service Center

1115 West Baker Hwy

Douglas, GA 31533

Residents can visit any open center. They can find the center closest to them by going to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia.

Learn more at fema.gov/helene/georgia