Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,195 in the last 365 days.

Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the Fourth Quarter of 2024

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Net income and earnings per share:            
Net income $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 28,124     $ 195,457 $ 144,678  
After-tax gain on sale of insurance agency     38,951         38,951    
After-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments)       (17,859 )       (17,859 )
Basic EPS   0.70   1.18   0.50       3.29   2.58  
Diluted EPS   0.70   1.18   0.50       3.27   2.56  
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1)   0.73   0.70   0.76       2.76   3.15  
Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax gain on sale of insurance agency     0.63         0.65    
Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments)               (0.31 )
                           

“The fourth quarter results marked the end to a successful year for Renasant. We announced a transformative merger with The First in July and, in the midst of diligently planning for a successful combination, our team maintained its focus on generating organic growth, disciplined pricing on both sides of the balance sheet and steady credit performance,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $44.7 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) were $0.70 and $0.73, respectively
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $135.5 million, up $1.9 million on a linked quarter basis
  • For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest margin was 3.36%, which was unchanged on a linked quarter basis
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 16 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest income decreased $55.1 million on a linked quarter basis. The Company recognized a $53.3 million pre-tax gain on the insurance agency sale during the third quarter. Excluding the impact of this gain, noninterest income decreased $1.7 million from the third quarter
  • Mortgage banking income decreased $1.6 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $482.3 million in interest rate lock volume in the fourth quarter of 2024, down $61.3 million on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 2.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 45 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest expense decreased $7.2 million on a linked quarter basis. Merger and conversion expenses were $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $11.3 million for the prior quarter

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $257.4 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 8.1% annualized net loan growth
  • Securities increased $41.8 million on a linked quarter basis. The Company purchased $113.6 million in securities during the fourth quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $48.5 million and a negative fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $24.3 million
  • Deposits at December 31, 2024 increased $62.9 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits outstanding at September 30, 2024 of $126.8 million matured or were called during the quarter. There were no outstanding brokered deposits at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $125.8 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 23.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2024

Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis
  • The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2024

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024
  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.57% at December 31, 2024, down two basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 178.11% at December 31, 2024, compared to 168.07% at September 30, 2024
  • Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.7 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.88% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.89% at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% at September 30, 2024

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Interest income                
Loans held for investment $ 199,240   $ 202,655   $ 198,397   $ 192,390   $ 188,535   $ 792,682   $ 704,649  
Loans held for sale   3,564     4,212     3,530     2,308     3,329     13,614     11,807  
Securities   10,510     10,304     10,410     10,700     10,728     41,924     50,488  
Other   12,030     11,872     7,874     7,781     7,839     39,557     30,375  
Total interest income   225,344     229,043     220,211     213,179     210,431     887,777     797,319  
Interest expense                
Deposits   85,571     90,787     87,621     82,613     77,168     346,592     232,331  
Borrowings   6,891     7,258     7,564     7,276     7,310     28,989     45,661  
Total interest expense   92,462     98,045     95,185     89,889     84,478     375,581     277,992  
Net interest income   132,882     130,998     125,026     123,290     125,953     512,196     519,327  
Provision for credit losses                
Provision for loan losses   3,100     1,210     4,300     2,638     2,518     11,248     18,793  
Recovery of unfunded commitments   (500 )   (275 )   (1,000 )   (200 )       (1,975 )   (3,200 )
Total provision for credit losses   2,600     935     3,300     2,438     2,518     9,273     15,593  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   130,282     130,063     121,726     120,852     123,435     502,923     503,734  
Noninterest income   34,218     89,299     38,762     41,381     20,356     203,660     113,075  
Noninterest expense   114,747     121,983     111,976     112,912     111,880     461,618     439,622  
Income before income taxes   49,753     97,379     48,512     49,321     31,911     244,965     177,187  
Income taxes   5,006     24,924     9,666     9,912     3,787     49,508     32,509  
Net income $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 195,457   $ 144,678  
                 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 46,458   $ 42,960   $ 38,846   $ 36,572   $ 42,887   $ 165,066   $ 177,657  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 54,177   $ 56,238   $ 51,812   $ 48,231   $ 52,614   $ 210,458   $ 233,403  
                 
Basic earnings per share $ 0.70   $ 1.18   $ 0.69   $ 0.70   $ 0.50   $ 3.29   $ 2.58  
Diluted earnings per share   0.70     1.18     0.69     0.70     0.50     3.27     2.56  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)   0.73     0.70     0.69     0.65     0.76     2.76     3.15  
Average basic shares outstanding   63,565,437     61,217,094     56,342,909     56,208,348     56,141,628     59,350,157     56,099,689  
Average diluted shares outstanding   64,056,303     61,632,448     56,684,626     56,531,078     56,611,217     59,748,790     56,448,163  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.88   $ 0.88  
                                           

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 %   1.11 % 0.84 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.03   0.97   0.90   0.86   0.99     0.94   1.03  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.07   1.75   0.98   1.00   0.71     1.20   0.92  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.11   1.05   0.98   0.93   1.08     1.02   1.12  
Return on average equity 6.70   11.29   6.68   6.85   4.93     7.92   6.50  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.96   6.69   6.68   6.36   7.53     6.69   7.99  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.97   18.83   12.04   12.45   9.26     13.63   12.29  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.38   11.26   12.04   11.58   13.94     11.55   15.02  
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 67.61   54.73   67.31   67.52   75.11     63.57   68.33  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 65.82   64.62   66.60   68.23   66.18     66.30   63.48  
Dividend payout ratio 31.43   18.64   31.88   31.43   44.00     26.75   34.11  
                               

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

  As of
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Shares outstanding   63,565,690     63,564,028     56,367,924     56,304,860     56,142,207  
Market value per share $ 35.75   $ 32.50   $ 30.54   $ 31.32   $ 33.68  
Book value per share   42.13     41.82     41.77     41.25     40.92  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)   26.36     26.02     23.89     23.32     22.92  
Shareholders’ equity to assets   14.85 %   14.80 %   13.45 %   13.39 %   13.23 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   9.84     9.76     8.16     8.04     7.87  
Leverage ratio   11.34     11.32     9.81     9.75     9.62  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.72     12.88     10.75     10.59     10.52  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.49     13.67     11.53     11.37     11.30  
Total risk-based capital ratio   17.07     17.32     15.15     15.00     14.93  
                               

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,549 $ 10,438 $ 10,286 $ 10,506 $ 10,603     $ 41,779 $ 39,199  
Fees and commissions   4,181   4,116   3,944   3,949   4,130       16,190   17,901  
Insurance commissions       2,758   2,716   2,583       5,474   11,102  
Wealth management revenue   6,371   5,835   5,684   5,669   5,668       23,559   22,132  
Mortgage banking income   6,861   8,447   9,698   11,370   6,592       36,376   32,413  
Gain on sale of insurance agency     53,349             53,349    
Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments)           (19,352 )       (41,790 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt         56   620       56   620  
BOLI income   3,317   2,858   2,701   2,691   2,589       11,567   10,463  
Other   2,939   4,256   3,691   4,424   6,923       15,310   21,035  
Total noninterest income $ 34,218 $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356     $ 203,660 $ 113,075  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits $ 70,260 $ 71,307 $ 70,731 $ 71,470 $ 71,841     $ 283,768 $ 281,768  
Data processing   4,145   4,133   3,945   3,807   3,971       16,030   15,195  
Net occupancy and equipment   11,312   11,415   11,844   11,389   11,653       45,960   46,471  
Other real estate owned   590   56   105   107   306       858   267  
Professional fees   2,686   3,189   3,195   3,348   2,854       12,418   13,671  
Advertising and public relations   3,840   3,677   3,807   4,886   3,084       16,210   14,726  
Intangible amortization   1,133   1,160   1,186   1,212   1,274       4,691   5,380  
Communications   2,067   2,176   2,112   2,024   2,026       8,379   8,238  
Merger and conversion related expenses   2,076   11,273             13,349    
Other   16,638   13,597   15,051   14,669   14,871       59,955   53,906  
Total noninterest expense $ 114,747 $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880     $ 461,618 $ 439,622  
                                   

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 2,379 $ 4,499 $ 5,199 $ 4,535 $ 1,860   $ 16,612 $ 14,573
Fees, net   2,850   2,646   2,866   1,854   2,010     10,216   9,051
Mortgage servicing income, net   1,632   1,302   1,633   4,981   2,722     9,548   8,789
Total mortgage banking income $ 6,861 $ 8,447 $ 9,698 $ 11,370 $ 6,592   $ 36,376 $ 32,413
                               

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,092,032   $ 1,275,620   $ 851,906   $ 844,400   $ 801,351  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   1,126,112     1,150,531     1,174,663     1,199,111     1,221,464  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   831,013     764,844     749,685     764,486     923,279  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   246,171     291,735     266,406     191,440     179,756  
Loans held for investment   12,885,020     12,627,648     12,604,755     12,500,525     12,351,230  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (201,756 )   (200,378 )   (199,871 )   (201,052 )   (198,578 )
Loans, net   12,683,264     12,427,270     12,404,884     12,299,473     12,152,652  
Premises and equipment, net   279,796     280,550     280,966     282,193     283,195  
Other real estate owned   8,673     9,136     7,366     9,142     9,622  
Goodwill and other intangibles   1,003,003     1,004,136     1,008,062     1,009,248     1,010,460  
Bank-owned life insurance   391,810     389,138     387,791     385,186     382,584  
Mortgage servicing rights   72,991     71,990     72,092     71,596     91,688  
Other assets   300,003     293,890     306,570     289,466     304,484  
Total assets $ 18,034,868   $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,403,981   $ 3,529,801   $ 3,539,453   $ 3,516,164   $ 3,583,675  
Interest-bearing   11,168,631     10,979,950     10,715,760     10,720,999     10,493,110  
Total deposits   14,572,612     14,509,751     14,255,213     14,237,163     14,076,785  
Short-term borrowings   108,018     108,732     232,741     108,121     307,577  
Long-term debt   430,614     433,177     428,677     428,047     429,400  
Other liabilities   245,306     249,102     239,059     250,060     249,390  
Total liabilities   15,356,550     15,300,762     15,155,690     15,023,391     15,063,152  
           
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock   332,421     332,421     296,483     296,483     296,483  
Treasury stock   (97,196 )   (97,251 )   (97,534 )   (99,683 )   (105,249 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,491,847     1,488,678     1,304,782     1,303,613     1,308,281  
Retained earnings   1,093,854     1,063,324     1,005,086     978,880     952,124  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (142,608 )   (129,094 )   (154,116 )   (156,943 )   (154,256 )
Total shareholders’ equity   2,678,318     2,658,078     2,354,701     2,322,350     2,297,383  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 18,034,868   $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535  
                               

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans held for investment $ 12,746,941 $ 201,562 6.29 % $ 12,584,104 $ 204,935 6.47 % $ 12,249,429 $ 190,857 6.18 %
Loans held for sale   250,812   3,564 5.69 %   272,110   4,212 6.19 %   199,510   3,329 6.68 %
Taxable securities   1,784,167   9,408 2.11 %   1,794,421   9,212 2.05 %   2,050,175   9,490 1.85 %
Tax-exempt securities(1)   261,679   1,400 2.14 %   262,621   1,390 2.12 %   282,698   1,558 2.20 %
Total securities   2,045,846   10,808 2.11 %   2,057,042   10,602 2.06 %   2,332,873   11,048 1.89 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   1,025,294   12,030 4.67 %   894,313   11,872 5.28 %   552,301   7,839 5.63 %
Total interest-earning assets   16,068,893   227,964 5.65 %   15,807,569   231,621 5.82 %   15,334,113   213,073 5.52 %
Cash and due from banks   188,493       189,425       180,609    
Intangible assets   1,003,551       1,004,701       1,011,130    
Other assets   682,211       679,969       669,988    
Total assets $ 17,943,148     $ 17,681,664     $ 17,195,840    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,629,685 $ 57,605 3.00 % $ 7,333,508 $ 60,326 3.26 % $ 6,721,053 $ 47,783 2.82 %
Savings deposits   804,132   706 0.35 %   815,545   729 0.36 %   888,692   765 0.34 %
Brokered deposits   60,298   1,013 6.68 %   150,991   1,998 5.25 %   632,704   8,594 5.39 %
Time deposits   2,512,097   26,247 4.16 %   2,546,860   27,734 4.33 %   2,185,737   20,026 3.63 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,006,212   85,571 3.09 %   10,846,904   90,787 3.32 %   10,428,186   77,168 2.94 %
Borrowed funds   556,966   6,891 4.94 %   562,146   7,258 5.14 %   564,715   7,310 5.16 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,563,178   92,462 3.18 %   11,409,050   98,045 3.41 %   10,992,901   84,478 3.05 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,502,931       3,509,266       3,703,050    
Other liabilities   220,154       209,762       238,864    
Shareholders’ equity   2,656,885       2,553,586       2,261,025    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,943,148     $ 17,681,664     $ 17,195,840    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 135,502 3.36 %   $ 133,576 3.36 %   $ 128,595 3.33 %
Cost of funding     2.44 %     2.61 %     2.28 %
Cost of total deposits     2.35 %     2.51 %     2.17 %
                         

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans held for investment $ 12,579,143 $ 801,807 6.37 % $ 11,963,141 $ 713,897 5.97 %
Loans held for sale   224,734   13,614 6.06 %   181,253   11,807 6.51 %
Taxable securities(1)   1,825,404   37,383 2.05 %   2,313,874   44,619 1.93 %
Tax-exempt securities   264,615   5,746 2.17 %   332,749   7,634 2.29 %
Total securities   2,090,019   43,129 2.06 %   2,646,623   52,253 1.97 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   772,274   39,557 5.12 %   568,155   30,375 5.35 %
Total interest-earning assets   15,666,170   898,107 5.73 %   15,359,172   808,332 5.26 %
Cash and due from banks   188,487       187,127    
Intangible assets   1,006,665       1,012,239    
Other assets   691,373       673,345    
Total assets $ 17,552,695     $ 17,231,883    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,254,646 $ 226,563 3.12 % $ 6,357,753 $ 138,730 2.18 %
Savings deposits   829,818   2,894 0.35 %   971,522   3,197 0.33 %
Brokered deposits   237,164   12,942 5.46 %   697,699   36,039 5.17 %
Time deposits   2,466,906   104,193 4.22 %   1,874,224   54,365 2.90 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,788,534   346,592 3.21 %   9,901,198   232,331 2.35 %
Borrowed funds   566,332   28,989 5.12 %   910,080   45,661 5.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,354,866   375,581 3.31 %   10,811,278   277,992 2.57 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,509,958       3,979,951    
Other liabilities   221,487       216,148    
Shareholders’ equity   2,466,384       2,224,506    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,552,695     $ 17,231,883    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 522,526 3.34 %   $ 530,340 3.45 %
Cost of funding     2.53 %     1.88 %
Cost of total deposits     2.42 %     1.67 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Earning asset mix:            
Loans held for investment   79.33 %   79.61 %   79.88 %     80.29 %   77.89 %
Loans held for sale   1.56     1.72     1.30       1.43     1.18  
Securities   12.73     13.01     15.21       13.34     17.23  
Interest-bearing balances with banks   6.38     5.66     3.61       4.94     3.70  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Funding sources mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand   23.25 %   23.52 %   25.20 %     23.61 %   26.91 %
Interest-bearing demand(1)   50.64     49.16     45.73       48.80     42.98  
Savings   5.34     5.47     6.05       5.58     6.57  
Brokered deposits   0.40     1.01     4.31       1.60     4.72  
Time deposits   16.67     17.07     14.87       16.60     12.67  
Borrowed funds   3.70     3.77     3.84       3.81     6.15  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 151   $ 642   $ 283     $ 770   $ 219  
Total accretion on purchased loans   616     1,089     1,117       3,402     4,166  
Total impact on net interest income $ 767   $ 1,731   $ 1,400     $ 4,172   $ 4,385  
Impact on net interest margin   0.02 %   0.04 %   0.04 %     0.03 %   0.03 %
Impact on loan yield   0.02     0.05     0.05       0.03 %   0.04 %

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Loan Portfolio:          
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,885,817 $ 1,804,961 $ 1,847,762 $ 1,869,408 $ 1,871,821
Lease financing   90,591   98,159   102,996   107,474   116,020
Real estate - construction   1,093,653   1,198,838   1,355,425   1,243,535   1,333,397
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   3,488,877   3,440,038   3,435,818   3,429,286   3,439,919
Real estate - commercial mortgages   6,236,068   5,995,152   5,766,478   5,753,230   5,486,550
Installment loans to individuals   90,014   90,500   96,276   97,592   103,523
Total loans $ 12,885,020 $ 12,627,648 $ 12,604,755 $ 12,500,525 $ 12,351,230
                     

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Nonperforming Assets:          
Nonaccruing loans $ 110,811   $ 113,872   $ 97,795   $ 73,774   $ 68,816  
Loans 90 days or more past due   2,464     5,351     240     451     554  
Total nonperforming loans   113,275     119,223     98,035     74,225     69,370  
Other real estate owned   8,673     9,136     7,366     9,142     9,622  
Total nonperforming assets $ 121,948   $ 128,359   $ 105,401   $ 83,367   $ 78,992  
           
Criticized Loans          
Classified loans $ 241,708   $ 218,135   $ 191,595   $ 206,502   $ 166,893  
Special Mention loans   130,882     163,804     138,343     138,366     99,699  
Criticized loans(1) $ 372,590   $ 381,939   $ 329,938   $ 344,868   $ 266,592  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 201,756   $ 200,378   $ 199,871   $ 201,052   $ 198,578  
Net loan charge-offs $ 1,722   $ 703   $ 5,481   $ 164   $ 1,713  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.18 %   0.01 %   0.06 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.88     0.94     0.78     0.59     0.56  
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.68     0.71     0.60     0.48     0.46  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.57     1.59     1.59     1.61     1.61  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   178.11     168.07     203.88     270.87     286.26  
Criticized loans / total loans   2.89     3.02     2.62     2.76     2.16  

(1) Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8ssY2K7l. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 8623913 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until February 12, 2025.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 186 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-announced acquisition of The First Bancshares, Inc.) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with the proposed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies or increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s proposed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.; (ix) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (x) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiii) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xiv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xv) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvi) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xvii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xviii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xix) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xx) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxi) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the fourth quarter of 2024, merger and conversion expenses and the gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)            
Net income (GAAP) $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124     $ 195,457   $ 144,678  
Income taxes   5,006     24,924     9,666     9,912     3,787       49,508     32,509  
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)   2,600     935     3,300     2,438     2,518       9,273     15,593  
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,353   $ 98,314   $ 51,812   $ 51,759   $ 34,429     $ 254,238   $ 192,780  
Merger and conversion expense   2,076     11,273                   13,349      
Gain on extinguishment of debt               (56 )   (620 )     (56 )   (620 )
Gain on sales of MSR   (252 )           (3,472 )   (547 )     (3,724 )   (547 )
Gain on sale of insurance agency       (53,349 )                 (53,349 )    
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)                   19,352           41,790  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 54,177   $ 56,238   $ 51,812   $ 48,231   $ 52,614     $ 210,458   $ 233,403  
                 
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income            
Net income (GAAP) $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124     $ 195,457   $ 144,678  
Amortization of intangibles   1,133     1,160     1,186     1,212     1,274       4,691     5,380  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (283 )   (296 )   (233 )   (237 )   (240 )     (1,173 )   (1,012 )
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 45,597   $ 73,319   $ 39,799   $ 40,384   $ 29,158     $ 198,975   $ 149,046  
                 
Net income (GAAP) $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124     $ 195,457   $ 144,678  
Merger and conversion expense   2,076     11,273                   13,349      
Gain on extinguishment of debt               (56 )   (620 )     (56 )   (620 )
Gain on sales of MSR   (252 )           (3,472 )   (547 )     (3,724 )   (547 )
Gain on sale of insurance agency       (53,349 )                 (53,349 )    
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)                   19,352           41,790  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (113 )   12,581         691     (3,422 )     13,389     (7,644 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 46,458   $ 42,960   $ 38,846   $ 36,572   $ 42,887     $ 165,066   $ 177,657  
Amortization of intangibles   1,133     1,160     1,186     1,212     1,274       4,691     5,380  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (283 )   (296 )   (233 )   (237 )   (240 )     (1,173 )   (1,012 )
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,308   $ 43,824   $ 39,799   $ 37,547   $ 43,921     $ 168,584   $ 182,025  
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity            
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,656,885   $ 2,553,586   $ 2,337,731   $ 2,314,281   $ 2,261,025     $ 2,466,384   $ 2,224,506  
Average intangible assets   (1,003,551 )   (1,004,701 )   (1,008,638 )   (1,009,825 )   (1,011,130 )     (1,006,665 )   (1,012,239 )
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,653,334   $ 1,548,885   $ 1,329,093   $ 1,304,456   $ 1,249,895     $ 1,459,719   $ 1,212,267  
                 
Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,943,148   $ 17,681,664   $ 17,371,369   $ 17,203,013   $ 17,195,840     $ 17,552,695   $ 17,231,883  
Average intangible assets   (1,003,551 )   (1,004,701 )   (1,008,638 )   (1,009,825 )   (1,011,130 )     (1,006,665 )   (1,012,239 )
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,939,597   $ 16,676,963   $ 16,362,731   $ 16,193,188   $ 16,184,710     $ 16,546,030   $ 16,219,644  
                 
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,678,318   $ 2,658,078   $ 2,354,701   $ 2,322,350   $ 2,297,383     $ 2,678,318   $ 2,297,383  
Intangible assets   (1,003,003 )   (1,004,136 )   (1,008,062 )   (1,009,248 )   (1,010,460 )     (1,003,003 )   (1,010,460 )
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,675,315   $ 1,653,942   $ 1,346,639   $ 1,313,102   $ 1,286,923     $ 1,675,315   $ 1,286,923  
                 
Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,034,868   $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535     $ 18,034,868   $ 17,360,535  
Intangible assets   (1,003,003 )   (1,004,136 )   (1,008,062 )   (1,009,248 )   (1,010,460 )     (1,003,003 )   (1,010,460 )
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,031,865   $ 16,954,704   $ 16,502,329   $ 16,336,493   $ 16,350,075     $ 17,031,865   $ 16,350,075  
                 
Adjusted Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.99 %   1.63 %   0.90 %   0.92 %   0.65 %     1.11 %   0.84 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.03     0.97     0.90     0.86     0.99       0.94     1.03  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.07     1.75     0.98     1.00     0.71       1.20     0.92  
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.16     2.21     1.20     1.21     0.79       1.45     1.12  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.20     1.27     1.20     1.13     1.21       1.20     1.35  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.11     1.05     0.98     0.93     1.08       1.02     1.12  
Return on average equity (GAAP)   6.70     11.29     6.68     6.85     4.93       7.92     6.50  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   6.96     6.69     6.68     6.36     7.53       6.69     7.99  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   10.97     18.83     12.04     12.45     9.26       13.63     12.29  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   11.38     11.26     12.04     11.58     13.94       11.55     15.02  
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Average diluted shares outstanding   64,056,303     61,632,448     56,684,626     56,531,078     56,611,217       59,748,790     56,448,163  
                 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.70   $ 1.18   $ 0.69   $ 0.70   $ 0.50     $ 3.27   $ 2.56  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.73   $ 0.70   $ 0.69   $ 0.65   $ 0.76     $ 2.76   $ 3.15  
                 
Tangible Book Value Per Share                
Shares outstanding   63,565,690     63,564,028     56,367,924     56,304,860     56,142,207       63,565,690     56,142,207  
                 
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.13   $ 41.82   $ 41.77   $ 41.25   $ 40.92     $ 42.13   $ 40.92  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 26.36   $ 26.02   $ 23.89   $ 23.32   $ 22.92     $ 26.36   $ 22.92  
                 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio                
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)   14.85 %   14.80 %   13.45 %   13.39 %   13.23 %     14.85 %   13.23 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   9.84 %   9.76 %   8.16 %   8.04 %   7.87 %     9.84 %   7.87 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 135,502   $ 133,576   $ 127,598   $ 125,850   $ 128,595     $ 522,526   $ 530,340  
                 
Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 34,218   $ 89,299   $ 38,762   $ 41,381   $ 20,356     $ 203,660   $ 113,075  
Gain on sales of MSR   (252 )           (3,472 )   (547 )     (3,724 )   (547 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt               (56 )   (620 )     (56 )   (620 )
Gain on sale of insurance agency       (53,349 )                 53,349      
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)                   19,352           41,790  
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 33,966   $ 35,950   $ 38,762   $ 37,853   $ 38,541     $ 146,531   $ 153,698  
                 
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 114,747   $ 121,983   $ 111,976   $ 112,912   $ 111,880     $ 461,618   $ 439,622  
Amortization of intangibles   (1,133 )   (1,160 )   (1,186 )   (1,212 )   (1,274 )     (4,691 )   (5,380 )
Merger and conversion expense   (2,076 )   (11,273 )                 (13,349 )    
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 111,538   $ 109,550   $ 110,790   $ 111,700   $ 110,606     $ 443,578   $ 434,242  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   67.61 %   54.73 %   67.31 %   67.52 %   75.11 %     63.57 %   68.33 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   65.82 %   64.62 %   66.60 %   68.23 %   66.18 %     66.30 %   63.48 %
                 
Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin            
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 135,502   $ 133,576   $ 127,598   $ 125,850   $ 128,595     $ 522,526   $ 530,340  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   (151 )   (642 )   146     (123 )   (283 )     (770 )   (219 )
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   (616 )   (1,089 )   (897 )   (800 )   (1,117 )     (3,402 )   (4,166 )
Adjustments to net interest income $ (767 ) $ (1,731 ) $ (751 ) $ (923 ) $ (1,400 )   $ (4,172 ) $ (4,385 )
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 134,735   $ 131,845   $ 126,847   $ 124,927   $ 127,195     $ 518,354   $ 525,955  
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.36 %   3.36 %   3.31 %   3.30 %   3.33 %     3.34 %   3.45 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)   3.34 %   3.32 %   3.29 %   3.28 %   3.29 %     3.31 %   3.42 %
                 
Adjusted Loan Yield                
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 201,562   $ 204,935   $ 200,670   $ 194,640   $ 190,857     $ 801,807   $ 713,897  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   (151 )   (642 )   146     (123 )   (283 )     (770 )   (219 )
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   (616 )   (1,089 )   (897 )   (800 )   (1,117 )     (3,402 )   (4,166 )
Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 200,795   $ 203,204   $ 199,919   $ 193,717   $ 189,457     $ 797,635   $ 709,512  
                 
Loan yield (GAAP)   6.29 %   6.47 %   6.41 %   6.30 %   6.18 %     6.37 %   5.97 %
Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)   6.27 %   6.41 %   6.38 %   6.27 %   6.14 %     6.34 %   5.93 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 27.0%.


Contacts: For Media:   For Financials:
  John S. Oxford   James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President   Executive Vice President
  Chief Marketing Officer   Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219   (662) 680-1281

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more