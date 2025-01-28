Perseus Mining December Quarter Report
Perth, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DECEMBER 2024 QUARTER REPORT
Perseus Mining delivers strong production, cashflow & growth in
Q2 FY25, resulting in a cash & bullion balance of US$704 million
PERTH, Western Australia/January 29, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three months’ period ended December 31, 2024 (the “Quarter”). A summary is included below with the full release available from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedarplus.ca.
- Key operating indicators and highlights for the December 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25), December 2024 Half Year (H1 FY25) and Calendar Year 2024 (CY24) include:
|PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
|UNIT
|
JUNE 2024
HALF YEAR
|
SEPTEMBER 2024
QUARTER
|
DECEMBER 2024
QUARTER
|
DECEMBER 2024
HALF YEAR
|
2024 CALENDAR
YEAR
|Gold recovered
|Ounces
|248,400
|121,290
|132,419
|253,709
|502,109
|Gold poured
|Ounces
|250,084
|121,370
|131,832
|253,202
|503,286
|Production Cost
|US$/ounce
|934
|991
|919
|953
|944
|All-In Site Cost (AISC)
|US$/ounce
|1,130
|1,201
|1,127
|1,162
|1,147
|Gold sales
|Ounces
|257,578
|108,895
|136,623
|245,518
|503,096
|Average sales price
|US$/ounce
|2,076
|2,249
|2,430
|2,350
|2,209
|Notional Cashflow
|US$ million
|236
|127
|173
|300
|536
- Perseus’s 12-month rolling average TRIFR is 0.66, lower than 0.97 at the end of the September 2024 quarter (Q1 FY25) and well below industry average.
- In Q2 FY25, gold production increased by 9% to 132,419 ounces and the weighted average All-in-Site Cost (AISC) of US$1,127 per ounce, was 6% less than the prior quarter.
- Gold production for H1 FY25 and CY24 was towards the upper end of production guidance ranges in each case, while AISCs for the same periods were below the bottom end of the cost guidance ranges.
- Average gold sales increased by 20% to 136,623oz due to sale of gold whose shipment was delayed in the prior quarter. The average gold sales prices increased 7% quarter on quarter to US$2,430 per ounce.
- An average cash margin of US$1,303 for each ounce of gold produced in the quarter resulted in notional operating cashflow of US$173 million in Q2 FY25 and US$536 million in CY24.
- Balance sheet at quarter-end included available cash and bullion of US$704 million, plus liquid, listed securities of US$67 million and zero debt, with US$300 million of undrawn debt capacity available at the end of Q2 FY25.
- Market guidance for June 2025 Half Year (2H FY25) and 2025 Financial Year (FY25) respectively are 215,000 to 220,000 ounces at US$1,360 to US$1,435 per ounce and 469,709 to 504,709 ounces at US$1,250 to US$1,280 per ounce.
- A Final Investment Decision (FID) was taken to develop the CMA underground project at the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire during the quarter.
- The FID for the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Mine in Tanzania is pending finalisation of negotiation of several amendments to the Framework Agreement with the Government of Tanzania that comprehensively describes the terms on which the mine will be developed and operated.
Group Gold Production and Cost Market Guidance
Forecast group gold production and AISC for the June 2025 half year (2H FY25) and full 2025 financial year (FY25) are shown in the Table below.
Table 1: Production and Cost Guidance
|PARAMETER
|UNITS
|
DECEMBER 2024 HALF YEAR
(ACTUAL)
|
JUNE 2025 HALF YEAR
FORECAST
|
2025 FINANCIAL YEAR
FORECAST
|Yaouré Gold Mine
|Production
|Ounces
|123,158
|120,000 - 135,000 ounces
|243,158 – 258,158 ounces
|All-in Site Cost
|USD per ounce
|1,124
|US$1,215 – 1,315 per ounce
|US$1,160 – 1,210 per ounce
|Edikan Gold Mine
|Production
|Ounces
|96,634
|75,000 - 85,000 ounces
|172,634 – 182,634 ounces
|All-in Site Cost
|USD per ounce
|1,022
|US$1,325 – 1,425 per ounce
|US$1,150 – 1,190 per ounce
|Sissingué Gold Mine
|Production
|Ounces
|33,917
|20,000 - 30,000 ounces
|53,917 – 63,917 ounces
|All-in Site Cost
|USD per ounce
|1,701
|US$2,100 – 2,200 per ounce
|US$1,880 – 1,900 per ounce
|PERSEUS GROUP
|Production
|Ounces
|253,709
|215,000 - 250,000 ounces
|469,709 – 504,709 ounces
|All-in Site Cost
|USD per ounce
|1,162
|US$1,360 – 1,435 per ounce
|US$1,250 – 1,280 per ounce
Note that AISCs for Sissingué in H2 FY25 are artificially elevated above prior levels due to the processing of low-grade ore stockpiles while access to higher grade ore is achieved through waste stripping programmes at Sissingué Stage 4 pit and Fimbiasso West Stage 2 pit.
Competent Person Statement
All production targets referred to in this release are underpinned by estimated Ore Reserves which have been prepared by competent persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code.
Edikan
The information in this release that relates to the Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve at Edikan was updated by the Company in a market announcement “Perseus Mining updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” released on 21August 2024. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in “Technical Report — Edikan Gold Mine, Ghana” dated 7 April 2022 continue to apply.
Sissingué, Fimbiasso and Bagoé
The information in this release that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve at the Sissingué complex was updated by the Company in a market announcement “Perseus Mining updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” released on 21 August 2024. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in “Technical Report — Sissingué Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire” dated 29 May 2015 continue to apply.
Yaouré
The information in this release that relates to the Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve at Yaouré was updated by the Company in a market announcement “Perseus Mining updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” released on 21 August 2024. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in “Technical Report — Yaouré Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire” dated 19 December 2023 continue to apply.
Nyanzaga Gold Project
ASX Listing Rules disclosure
All information on the Nyanzaga Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates has been extracted from the OreCorp ASX announcements dated 12 September 2017 titled “MRE Update for the Nyanzaga Project Increasing Category and Grade”, 5 May 2022 titled “DFS Completion and Kilimani Mineral Resource Estimate update within the Nyanzaga Special Mining Licence – Tanzania”, and 22 August 2022 titled “Nyanzaga DFS Delivers Robust Results” available on www.perseusmining.com. Perseus confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affect the information included in the original ASX announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the ASX announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Perseus confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original ASX announcements.
Canadian National Instrument NI43-101 disclosure
The information in this release relating to the Nyanzaga Gold Project is extracted from the OreCorp ASX announcements dated 12 September 2017 titled “MRE Update for the Nyanzaga Project Increasing Category and Grade”, 5 May 2022 titled “DFS Completion and Kilimani Mineral Resource Estimate update within the Nyanzaga Special Mining Licence – Tanzania”, and 22 August 2022 titled “Nyanzaga DFS Delivers Robust Results” available on www.perseusmining.com. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimates as current. As such, any Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this section are Historical Estimates as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and are not reported as current Perseus estimates. The OreCorp Feasibility Study includes key assumptions for commodity prices, gold mining and processing costs, and there have been no material changes in assumptions. The OreCorp Feasibility Study in its current form is a comprehensive compilation of all available data applicable to the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Reference is made to Perseus’s news release dated 31 May 2024 titled "Perseus progresses Nyanzaga Gold Project” for further clarifying statements. Perseus confirms the applicability of these statements have not materially changed.
The information in this report relating to Nyanzaga exploration results was first reported by the Company in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI43-101 in a market update “Confidence Boosting Infill Drilling at Nyanzaga Project“ released on 5 December 2024. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affect the information in these market releases.
Meyas Sand Gold Project
The information in this report that relates to the mineral resources and probable reserves of the Meyas Sand Gold Project was first reported by the Company in a market announcement “Perseus Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Orca Gold Inc.” released on 28 February 2022. The Company confirms it is not in possession of any new information or data relating to those estimates that materially impacts of the reliability of the estimate of the Company’s ability to verify the estimate as a mineral resource or ore reserve in accordance with Appendix 5A (JORC Code) and the information in that original market release continues to apply and have not materially changed. These estimates are prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards and have not been reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the resource in accordance with the JORC Code and it is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the estimate will be able to be reported as a mineral resource or ore reserve in accordance with the JORC Code. This release and all technical information regarding Orca’s NI 43-101 have been reviewed and approved by Adrian Ralph, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:
This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaouré Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingué Gold Mine without any major disruption, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company’s ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
This market announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Perseus Mining Limited.
|
ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,372,184,529
Performance rights: 10,383,593
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
www.perseusmining.com
|
DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
|
CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
stephen.forman@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Attachment
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.