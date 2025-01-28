ArkivMusic now selling SteepleChase jazz albums on vinyl and CD

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naxos of America is proud to assume physical distribution of the renowned Danish jazz label SteepleChase. The SteepleChase catalogue is now for sale on CD at Arkivmusic.com and HB Direct, your sources for great jazz and classical recordings on vinyl and CD.

SteepleChase owes its inception in 1972 to American expatriates such as Dexter Gordon, Ben Webster, Kenny Drew, and Duke Jordan who became a major force on the European jazz scene of the 60s and 70s’. SteepleChase has also introduced to the world some of the finest European jazz musicians such as Tete Montoliu, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, Pierre Dørge and re-introduced neglected American artists like Shirley Horn, Louis Smith, and Walt Dickerson.

SteepleChase is proud to have introduced a host of now-famous artists such as Andy LaVerne, Rich Perry, Stephen Riley, George Colligan, Gary Versace, Brian Charette, Jason Palmer, and Allegra Levy, among many others to the world by offering them their debut dates.

SteepleChase releases 20 plus recordings per year with new recordings. Other labels within the SteepleChase group include SteepleChase LookOut that offers a platform for those up-and-coming artists who deserve exposure and recognition; Kontrapunkt is dedicated to contemporary and classical annotated music, while Canzone was founded in Denmark in the 1980s by Danish classical musician/sound engineer Jesper Jørgensen to feature under-recorded elite artists both in classical and jazz repertoire.

“SteepleChase has, with a potent sense of direction, produced one of the most powerful independent labels on the jazz scene.” Chris Sheridan – Jazz Circle News, UK



Contacts:

Media Relations (USA & Canada- English & French): Glenda Rush, Publicist, +1-514 591-5406 glenda@vivomusique.com Vivo Musique Internationale www.vivomusique.com

Naxos of America, Inc.: Raymond Bisha, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing, raymond.bisha@naxosusa.com

Since 1987, Naxos has been a global leader in classical music, digital platforms, and education. Learn more at www.naxosmusicgroup.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.