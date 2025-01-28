The Simply Good Foods Company Announces CFO Succession Plan

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional products under the Quest, Atkins and OWYN brands, today announced a Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) succession plan.

Shaun P. Mara, CFO, has announced his decision to retire effective July 3, 2025. Mara has served in a variety of roles with the Company since 2017, including as CFO since 2022. Christopher J. Bealer will join the Company on April 1, 2025, as Senior Vice President of Finance, and is expected to succeed Mara as CFO upon Mara’s retirement. Bealer will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff E. Tanner.

Bealer has almost 23 years of experience in consumer packaged goods and consumer durables in North America and Global markets. In his most recent executive leadership position as EVP Corporate Controller at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (“Reckitt”), Bealer leads a global team of over 600 employees accountable for global controls, financial shared services, group reporting and accounting, as well as leading the functional operating model transformation. Prior to his current and prior roles at Reckitt, Bealer served as Regional CFO for Whirlpool Corporation for both the North American and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) businesses. Earlier in his career, Bealer also held finance roles with increasing responsibilities at Big Heart Pet Brands, Del Monte Foods, and H.J. Heinz Company.

Addressing Mara’s pending retirement, Tanner said, “Shaun has been an instrumental partner to me in my first eighteen months as CEO, as both a strategic thought partner and phenomenal financial executive, and I wish him continued success in retirement. In addition, I am excited to welcome Chris to Simply Good Foods and to leverage his unique experience and leadership. Like Shaun, Chris brings extensive financial, strategic, and operating experience, and I am confident our detailed transition plan over the coming months will position both Chris and Simply Good Foods for success.”

James M. Kilts, Chairman of the Board, added, “Shaun’s leadership through the chapters of Simply Good Foods’ evolution has been instrumental in getting us to where we are today. We are poised for future success thanks to Shaun’s contributions, and we thank him for his continued leadership and support in facilitating a seamless transition.” Kilts continued, “We are pleased to welcome Chris following a thoughtful succession planning process to identify Simply Good Foods’ next CFO. Dave West, Geoff Tanner and I know Chris quite well from our work together at Del Monte Foods, where Chris was a key member of the senior leadership team that created Big Heart Pet Brands. Chris then worked closely with Dave and Geoff to drive world class performance in the Big Heart Pet Brands business. The Board is excited that Chris will be key member of the management team to continue Simply Good Foods’ future growth and financial stewardship.”

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company with an ambitious goal to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Quest, Atkins, and OWYN brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the “better for you” food space. To learn more, visit thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

