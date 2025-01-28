Minister Senzo Mchunu urges victims of Gender-Based Violence to stand firm and pursue justice

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, strongly urges victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to stand firm and pursue justice. The South African Police Service (SAPS) remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating GBV, and any cooperation with perpetrators—whether by victims or other parties—undermines the substantial progress made in the fight against this scourge.

The Minister expressed grave concern over recent incidents where victims have been coerced, manipulated, or incentivised into withdrawing their cases. This includes a deeply disturbing case currently before the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court, in which a victim (a married woman)—who was shot by the accused (husband) in front of their minor child and subsequently hospitalised in ICU—is said to have submitted a written statement without the knowledge of the Investigating Officer, requesting the accused’s release on bail. The victim cited financial dependence on the accused as the reason, claiming that if the accused remains in custody, he will lose his job, leaving the family without support. It is further alleged that the accused promised the victim R 1 million rand and a vacation in an attempt to resolve their problems. The State will be opposing bail, as the matter is in court tomorrow.

In expressing his sentiments on this challenge, Minister Mchunu said the following: “We call upon all victims, especially women, to stand firm and refuse to be hoodwinked by empty promises or financial manipulation. The SAPS is unwavering in its fight against GBV and will continue to provide the necessary support to victims. Such false assurances often never materialise and serve only to perpetuate cycles of abuse. We must work together to ensure that those who commit these heinous crimes are held accountable.”

