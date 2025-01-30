PeopleLift Expands Skilled Labor Recruitment in Construction Sector with Acquisition

Solving Business Problems with People Solutions

Combined acumen powered by AI delivers talent pipeline for developers and construction teams

We are confident that this integration will bring resolve to business owners and hiring managers and especially those in the AEC industries where technical and skilled labor is in high demand.” — Brian Huie

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PeopleLift Expands Skilled Labor Recruitment in Construction Sector with AcquisitionCombined acumen powered by AI delivers talent pipeline for developers and construction teams(Peachtree City, Ga.) PeopleLift, a global leader in innovative talent and managed hiring solutions, announces the equity-based acquisition of Onboard Talent Group, LLC, an Atlanta-based leader in recruiting talent for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries. This strategic integration aims to enhance PeopleLift's service offerings and deliver value to clients across industries with imminent hiring opportunities. PeopleLift is anticipating the rollout of expanded services and innovative solutions starting Q1 FY25, reflecting collective resources and transformation through AI. PeopleLift is venture-led by the Visconti Group “Through conversations with the PeopleLift team and its founder, we discovered common ground in our shared vision to deliver top talent and identified that PeopleLift has the tools and infrastructure in place to deliver on solutions our clients have been asking for,” explains Brian Huie, founder, Onboard Talent Group. “We are confident that this integration will bring resolve to business owners and hiring managers and especially those in the AEC industries where technical and skilled labor is in high demand.”State of Hiring Solutions: Construction Industry and Metro AtlantaAccording to the Deloitte 2025 Engineering and Construction Industry Outlook, “Talent shortages are likely to remain a key concern for the AEC Industry. In particular, the increase in manufacturing construction and the continued build-out of data centers and energy-specific projects could put additional pressure on the industry.” Metro Atlanta ranks fourth in the US as the fastest-growing data center market according to Metro Atlanta CEO.“This acquisition aligns with our value-driven mission to offer comprehensive and customized recruitment solutions and to elevate human potential with the responsible use of AI," said Tim Visconti, founder, Visconti Group. "We recognize the proven methodologies and track record of Onboard Talent Group to bolster our vertical integration as a premier talent pipeline provider.About Onboard Talent GroupOnboard Talent Group, founded and led by industry expert Brian Huie, specializes in recruiting professionals in the AEC industry and creating seamless onboarding experiences for their clients that enhance employee engagement and retention. The firm’s leader has a deep background in recruiting and talent acquisition strategies with nearly 30 years of experience delivering multimillion-dollar projects and hiring thousands of skilled workers. https://onboardtalentgroup.com/ About PeopleLiftPeopleLift is a premier provider of talent and hiring solutions, offering end-to-end services including recruitment, onboarding, and employee experience management. Committed to innovation and client satisfaction, PeopleLift partners with organizations to build and sustain high-performing teams. Named to the Inc. 5000 list as a globally recognized and “fastest growing” staffing agency, PeopleLift is venture led by the Visconti Group. Solving Business Problems with People Solutions at https://peoplelift.com/ ###

