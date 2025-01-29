Submit Release
MindCloud Now Live on the BigCommerce Marketplace

MindCloud, Inc.

BigCommerce and MindCloud Partner to Empower eCommerce Businesses with Seamless System Integrations.

As clients of the BigCommerce platform, we would confidently make the same decision to choose MindCloud again and highly recommend others to talk with MindCloud about their process.”
— Dianne C. - Director Technical Operations Fabulous Furs
CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindCloud, a leader in software integration and workflow automation, is thrilled to announce that its cutting-edge solutions are now officially available on the BigCommerce Marketplace.

This milestone marks a significant step in MindCloud’s commitment to simplifying and streamlining complex eCommerce operations, helping businesses scale efficiently.

By joining the BigCommerce Marketplace, MindCloud delivers a powerful suite of integration tools designed to unify eCommerce platforms with mission-critical systems, such as NetSuite ERP. With these solutions, online retailers can eliminate inefficiencies, automate essential workflows, and focus on growth in today’s competitive market.

“Our goal with this BigCommerce integration is to provide a fully automated and seamless way for BigCommerce customers to connect to their favorite platforms." - Jamie Royce, CEO MindCloud

BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS eCommerce platform, powers thousands of online stores around the globe. Its partnership with MindCloud ensures merchants can easily access innovative integration tools to optimize their operations and scale with confidence.
