Diana Mahrach Couture to Hold 'Fashion, Arts, Jewelry' Event in New York City During NYFW

Diana Mahrach Couture Logo Fashion Designer, Diana Mahrach (Photo Credit: Miguel Angel Londono) Diana Mahrach Couture (Photo Credit: Ava Media Production US) Diana Mahrach Couture (Photo Credit: Ava Media Production US) Diana Mahrach Couture (Photo Credit: Ava Media Production US)

Special Fashion presentation will benefit The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Fashion, Arts, Jewelry” is an immersive evening this February 7th, 2025 celebrating high-fashion designs, eclectic art installations and exclusive jewelry collections, all under one roof. The centerpiece of the night will be a runway presentation by Diana Mahrach Couture, showcasing the latest in haute couture craftsmanship. The event will benefit The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF), with proceeds directly supporting The NYWF mission, underscoring the impactful connection between fashion and philanthropy to create a more equitable future for women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals.The event will be Emcee’d by five-time Emmy Award winning journalist, Kristen Thorne. There will also be a special musical performance by MELINA. Melina is a singer-songwriter based in New York City. Her voice has been featured on multi-platinum recordings and soundtracks. She has toured throughout the USA and Europe. Additionally, her voiceover talent has appeared on many USA and international ad campaigns.Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore curated artwork and meet emerging jewelry designers. This dynamic convergence of style, creativity and culture will offer a unique platform for fashion enthusiasts, media professionals and industry insiders to discover current trends and form valuable connections.This event aims to underscore the synergy between fashion, art and jewelry, illustrating how each element enriches the others. Diana Mahrach Couture seeks to elevate the conversation around couture by infusing classic techniques with contemporary aesthetics, while partnering artists and jewelers demonstrate the broader cultural impact of creative collaboration.New York remains a global hub for emerging talent, and “Fashion, Arts, Jewelry” offers a rare glimpse into the city’s vibrant creative community. By bringing these elements together, the evening highlights the powerful role each plays in shaping modern style.The event Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, at 3 West Club is a landmark venue known for its distinctive architecture and refined ambiance. With its elegant event spaces, the club has hosted numerous social and cultural gatherings over the decades, making it the perfect setting for a night dedicated to high fashion, cutting-edge art and striking jewelry design.About Diana Mahrach Couture:For more than a decade, Diana Mahrach has designed luxurious garments defined by meticulous detailing and timeless sophistication. Each piece reflects her dedication to artistry, combining sumptuous fabrics with innovative silhouettes that flatter and inspire. Through Diana Mahrach Couture, she continues to redefine elegance for her discerning clientele. Diana Mahrach has a showroom located at 263 West 38th Street in New York City which both showcases her designs as well as the fabrics.For more information, please visit: www.dianamahrachcouture.com I: @dianamahrachcouture| F: dianamahrachcoutureAbout The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF):The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $133 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org I: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

