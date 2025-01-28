Capnography Market Poised for Strong Growth | Projected CAGR of 13.5%

The global capnography market accounted for $393.93 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,181.55 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.5%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capnography is the process used to measure and determine concentration of carbon dioxide in respiratory gases by using capnograph devices. It helps to measure actual concentration of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream. Capnographs are used to monitor inhaled and exhaled concentration of carbon dioxide. Growth in pediatric population, increase in number of patients suffering from cardiac diseases, and rise in aging population are expected to drive the growth of the market. The global capnography market is estimated to grow during the forecast period, owing to factors such as innovation, technological advancements, and advancements of capnography devices. The global capnography market accounted for $393.93 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,181.55 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027.♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The rapid growth of the capnography market is attributed to the increasing use of capnography devices in hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19, across the world during this crisis. In addition, the increasing number of patients, medical facilities, bed admissions and coronavirus patients led to the market growth.Major market players covered in the report, such as -• General Electric,• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips),• Sle Ltd,• Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical),• Becton,• Dickinson And Company,• Hamilton Bonaduz Ag,• Masimo,• Dragerwerk Ag & Co. High cost of few capnography monitoring devices and stringent regulatory procedures affect the market growth. Presently, the product segment is the largest revenue contributor to the capnography market. According to CXOs, extensive number of complex surgeries across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Capnography devices are rampantly being used in operating rooms that help in monitoring ventilation during sedation. Furthermore, growth in number of surgical processes globally is expected to further boost the adoption and demand for capnography devices that attribute toward the market growth.TABLE OF CONTENT -CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:1.1. Report description1.2. Key market segments1.3. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO PerspectiveCHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the marketIn 2019, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases as a consequence of unhealthy lifestyles and high stress levels are the high impact rendering drivers. Furthermore, incorporation of new reimbursement models for respiratory and monitoring solution procedures and stringent regulatory guidelines aimed toward medical efficacy, patient's safety, and clinical efficiency are expected to drive the regional demand during the forecast period. The capnography market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global capnography market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. 