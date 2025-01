King Retail Solutions Completes Acquisition of Signart Graphix, Enhancing Service and Scale

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Retail Solutions (KRS), a leader in retail interiors and branding solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Signart Graphix, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic move strengthens KRS’s position as the premier provider of retail environments and branding solutions across North America.

The acquisition reflects KRS’s commitment to continuous growth, innovation and customer service. With Signart Graphix integrated under the KRS brand, clients will benefit from a unified team, expanded capabilities, and enhanced production capacity, all delivered seamlessly.

Unified Expertise

Incorporating with Signart Graphix’s expertise and resources, KRS is expanding its team of world-class graphic designers, environmental designers, branding specialists, and CAD/Revit drafters. This integration strengthens KRS’s ability to deliver innovative, turnkey solutions tailored to the unique needs of retail clients.

Enhanced Capabilities

The acquisition adds significant production and distribution space for the combined operation, enabling the company to scale projects of any size—from concept development to full-scale rollout production. The increased capacity ensures clients will receive the highest-quality solutions at the most cost-effective price.

Seamless Service

With the integration complete, all projects, processes, and teams will operate under the King Retail Solutions name. Existing Signart Graphix clients will be well taken care of, with Signart veterans Dean Lyden and John Mahoney continuing to support their clients with the additional services and scale that KRS provides.

“This acquisition is an exciting step forward for King Retail Solutions and our clients,” said Shaun Londahl, President, King Retail Solutions. “By integrating Signart Graphix into our operations, we are reinforcing our ability to deliver industry-leading solutions that help retailers create exceptional customer experiences.”

For more information about this acquisition and how it enhances KRS’s offerings, please contact:

Farrah Potter

Executive Vice President

farrah.potter@kingrs.com

541-686-2848

About King Retail Solutions

King Retail Solutions has been a trusted leader in retail interior design, manufacturing, and installation for over five decades. With a focus on delivering innovative and effective solutions, KRS transforms retail spaces to maximize customer engagement and business results.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b4b5b28-1d1d-4741-9ded-108bd05f253b

