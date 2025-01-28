Attorney General Ken Paxton testified before the Senate Finance Committee today, urging lawmakers to fully fund the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”), ensuring that state laws are enforced and the people of Texas are protected.

As the chief law enforcement officer in Texas, Attorney General Paxton highlighted the OAG’s exceptional record of fulfilling its duty to safeguard the freedoms of Texans. Currently, the OAG is litigating nearly 32,000 cases and securing justice in courts from El Paso to Washington, D.C. Further, Attorney General Paxton noted that the OAG collects substantially more revenue through its lawsuits than it requires to operate, providing a direct return to Texas taxpayers of almost $3 for every $1 used. On a $150 million annual budget, of which approximately 30% is self-funded by attorney’s fees, the OAG can be expected to collect more than $400 million.

“As the state’s Chief Legal Officer, it is my mission to champion liberty and justice for Texas. The Office of the Attorney General performs this duty with excellence,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under my leadership, the OAG brings in more money than it spends—making it unique in government agencies that we are a benefit to taxpayers rather than a drain. I urge the Texas Legislature to continue supporting my law enforcement efforts by fully funding my ability to defend the law, uphold justice, and hold criminals accountable.”