Leqvio Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insight on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends and Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company's Leqvio Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leqvio market size has experienced substantial growth in recent years. From $XX million in 2024, the market is estimated to climb to $XX million in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This historical growth is underpinned by increasing funding for RNA-based drug development, heightened spending on cholesterol management medications, more investments in R&D and developing medicines, growing healthcare awareness, and rising demand for targeted medicines.

What Are the Market Projections for the Leqvio Market?

In the coming years, the leqvio market size is forecasted to witness a XX FCAGR. By 2029, it is expected to soar to $XX million, demonstrating a CAGR of XX%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally, growing awareness about the high efficacy of PCSK9 inhibitors, increasing cases of high cholesterol, growth in the geriatric population, and the expansion of biologic drugs.

What Are the Major Drivers of the Leqvio Market?

The leqvio market growth is fueled by the ongoing increase in cardiovascular diseases. These diseases impact the heart and blood vessels, leading to complications such as heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure. Unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption, diabetes, and aging are among the contributing factors for these diseases.

Leqvio, which blocks the PCSK9 protein and enhances the liver's ability to clear LDL cholesterol from the blood, is playing a vital role in reducing LDL levels and, consequently, the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events. For instance, in the UK, approximately 7.6 million people suffer from heart and circulatory diseases, causing about 27% of all deaths in the region. Thus, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to further propel the leqvio market expansion.

Who Are the Key Players in the Leqvio Market?

Novartis AG is among the major companies pioneering developments in the leqvio market.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Leqvio Market?

The burgeoning demand for long-acting therapies that enhance patients' adherence and outcomes is a key market trend. Here, injectable prescription medicine, which are treatments delivered via injection to manage high cholesterol and lower cardiovascular risks, offer promise. For instance, in July 2023, Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company Novartis received US FDA approval for a label update for Leqvio. This allowed it to be used earlier in patients with elevated LDL-C, reducing LDL-C levels by up to 52% and proving effective for patients unable to reach their LDL-C target despite statin therapy.

How is the Leqvio Market Segmented?

The Leqvio market is segmented based on;

1 Formulation: Injectable Formulation Subcutaneous, Pre-Filled Syringes Or Auto-Injectors

2 Indication: Treatment Of Hyperlipidemia, Management Of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease ASCVD, Treatment Of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

3 Patient Demographics: Adult Patients, Geriatric Patients, Patients with Comorbid Conditions

4 Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesalers and Distributors, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 End-User: Hospitals, Cardiovascular Clinics, Specialty Pharmacies, Home Healthcare Providers

Regional Market Insights:

North America emerged as the largest region in the leqvio market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers other major regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

