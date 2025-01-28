Our new learning and development steering group and faculty

Our dean

Penny Carey is dean of Hertfordshire Law School, and has held a number of senior school, faculty and institutional roles throughout her 28-year career in higher education.

She has also taught on a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional legal education courses.

Penny is a passionate advocate for increased access and diversity within the legal profession. She was first in her family to study for a law degree at Kingston Polytechnic in the 1980s.

Penny qualified as a solicitor in 1989, having undertaken articles at Taylor Walton Solicitors. After qualifying, she stayed with the firm, specialising in company and insolvency law before joining the University of Hertfordshire in 1994.

Penny has played a significant role in legal education across the sector, particularly with regard to the training of solicitors.

Her work has ranged from external examining for universities in the UK and overseas, to acting as an expert adviser for university accreditation panels and representing the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) at panel events.

Penny is a principal fellow of the Higher Education Academy and was recently appointed to the QAA Subject Benchmark Statement Review Panel for Law, leading on the revisions for content, structure and delivery of law degrees across the UK.

Penny is chair of the committee of Heads of University Law Schools, which represents law schools and their management in the UK.

She has also been a council member of Hertfordshire Law Society since 2013.

In taking on the role as inaugural dean of the learning and development steering group, Penny looks forward to working with group members, and learning and development leads at the Law Society, to enhance and grow the provision of education and training for solicitors.

Influences how education and training function in the profession

Advises on content topics, formats, and delivery methods to enhance and grow the education and training programme for our members

Our members:

have a passion for teaching law to lifelong professional learners

are experienced in designing courses or training programmes

have clear views on how we could be more inclusive and open to non-traditional routes

Members are expected to take part in four meetings per year. We operate with a hybrid working format. In-person meetings are covered by expenses.

Roles appointed

We have appointed:

Dean: Penny Carey (chair)

Vice-dean: Jo Ballard

Assessment reps: Emma Flint and Sadie Whittam

Learning design reps: Sue Prince and Carlo Panara

Lifelong learning reps: Emma Jones and Ann Thanaraj

Accreditation training reps: Jason Tucker and Barbara Henry

Continuing professional development (CPD) rep: Pamela Henderson

Career reps: Judith Bourne and Karen Watton

Partnership reps: Jonathan Galloway and Louise Hague

Faculty

Our faculty:

produce content in line with the content strategy set by the steering group

peer review content for quality assurance

Applications closed on 31 October 2022.