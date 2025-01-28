Submit Release
Apply for the role of UK judge to the ECtHR

Applications for the role of UK judge to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) are now open until 9 April 2024. 

Go to the judicial appointments website for more information, including the:

  • candidate information pack
  • expression of interest form
  • ECtHR application form

The successful applicant will have the opportunity to work alongside 45 other independent national judges in Strasbourg on significant human rights cases at the highest level.

Examples of these cases, showing the variety and complexity of issues the court deals with, can be found in the judgments and pending cases relating to the UK. You can also find details of cases for other member states on the court’s website.

