Attend the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) careers event
The event
The event will take place on 9 April 2024 at their London offices.
Senior judges and a representative from the Judicial Appointments Commission will discuss:
- their roles and the tribunal’s work
- give you a brief career history; and
- tips to successfully navigate the application process
There will be a chance to ask questions.
In-person numbers are limited so if you would like to attend, please contact Margaret.Egenti@judiciary.uk by 5 April 2024.
Please state:
- whether you are attending remotely or in person
- where you are based
2024 spring and summer recruitment
The Judicial Appointments Commission will be launching two recruitment competitions this spring and summer.
They will be recruiting for:
- salaried judges across four regions in May 2024
- fee paid judges in April to June 2024
The work
The tribunal handles applications and appeals relating to a wide range of residential property disputes, including:
- leasehold management and enfranchisement disputes
- rents cases and park homes disputes
- Housing Act 2004 and Housing and Planning Act 2016 appeals and applications
- Building Safety Act 2022 applications
The judges
The tribunal has a small team of salaried judges, drawn from both branches of the profession and rely on fee paid judges and members to hear most cases.
Applications are particularly welcomed from women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and disabled people.
We would also welcome applications from chartered legal executives to broaden our professional base.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.