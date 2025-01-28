Attend the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) careers event

The event

The event will take place on 9 April 2024 at their London offices.

Senior judges and a representative from the Judicial Appointments Commission will discuss:

their roles and the tribunal’s work

give you a brief career history; and

tips to successfully navigate the application process

There will be a chance to ask questions.

In-person numbers are limited so if you would like to attend, please contact Margaret.Egenti@judiciary.uk by 5 April 2024.

Please state:

whether you are attending remotely or in person

where you are based

2024 spring and summer recruitment

The Judicial Appointments Commission will be launching two recruitment competitions this spring and summer.

They will be recruiting for:

salaried judges across four regions in May 2024

fee paid judges in April to June 2024

The work

The tribunal handles applications and appeals relating to a wide range of residential property disputes, including:

leasehold management and enfranchisement disputes

rents cases and park homes disputes

Housing Act 2004 and Housing and Planning Act 2016 appeals and applications

Building Safety Act 2022 applications

The judges

The tribunal has a small team of salaried judges, drawn from both branches of the profession and rely on fee paid judges and members to hear most cases.

Applications are particularly welcomed from women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and disabled people.

We would also welcome applications from chartered legal executives to broaden our professional base.