Apply for the 2024 King's Counsel competition
More solicitors are needed on King’s Counsel (KC).
Despite the perception that only barristers can apply, solicitors who are qualified to act as an advocate in the highest courts have been eligible for KC status since 1995.
So far, 217 solicitors have applied, of whom 65 solicitors have successfully been appointed. We know many more of you have the skills and experience needed and would enrich the current pool of KCs.
KC status demonstrates to colleagues, courts and clients that you are:
- an elite advocate
- equipped to deal with the most complex cases
- considered a leader in your field
It’s also recognised around the world as a badge of excellence. This is especially so in Commonwealth countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where the title is still used for their own top legal advocates.
KCs also typically get more opportunities to work on complex cases than non-KC solicitors.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.