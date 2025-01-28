Apply for the 2024 King's Counsel competition

More solicitors are needed on King’s Counsel (KC).

Despite the perception that only barristers can apply, solicitors who are qualified to act as an advocate in the highest courts have been eligible for KC status since 1995.

So far, 217 solicitors have applied, of whom 65 solicitors have successfully been appointed. We know many more of you have the skills and experience needed and would enrich the current pool of KCs.

KC status demonstrates to colleagues, courts and clients that you are:

an elite advocate

equipped to deal with the most complex cases

considered a leader in your field

It’s also recognised around the world as a badge of excellence. This is especially so in Commonwealth countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where the title is still used for their own top legal advocates.

KCs also typically get more opportunities to work on complex cases than non-KC solicitors.