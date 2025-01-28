AG Yost Partners With TravelCenters of America, Truckers Against Trafficking on Awareness Campaign

(WESTLAKE, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced a partnership within the transportation industry to expand the fight against human trafficking statewide.

The partnership brings Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative (HTI) together with Ohio-based TravelCenters of America (TA) and the nonprofit organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to enhance human trafficking awareness in Ohio communities and to encourage the public to report tips to the new Ohio-specific human trafficking hotline: 844-END-OHHT.

“If you see something, say something – under this new partnership, truck drivers and other motorists will be educated and reminded to report human trafficking to law enforcement,” Yost said. “Their awareness on the road can save a life.”

Under the partnership, TAT – an organization with 19,000 members – will distribute bumper stickers featuring the hotline to its TAT trained truckers to increase the hotline’s visibility on Ohio’s roadways:



The hotline will also be displayed on screens inside TA stores throughout Ohio:



“As large travel centers located along the nation’s highways, we are in a unique position - our team members are the eyes and ears of our highways. This is an issue that we do not take lightly,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “We are committed to helping combat this crime and thank the attorney general’s office and TAT for allowing us to be part of this important campaign launch.”

Sara Sefried, director of strategic partnerships for TAT, said: “We know we cannot do this work alone. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and TravelCenters of America have been vital partners in creating safer communities. By raising awareness and empowering drivers to recognize and report human trafficking, we are driving real change and actively disrupting human trafficking.”

Human trafficking awareness training is available to transportation industry groups and communities through both Truckers Against Trafficking and Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative.

