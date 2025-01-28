Western Financial Group Honoured as a Top Alberta Employer

Canada’s insurance broker has once again been recognized as a Top 80 Alberta Employer (2025) in the regional category

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks in part to our exceptional workplace culture, commitment to work-life balance and care for our people, customers, and communities in which we live and work, Western Financial Group (Western) has been recognized as one of Alberta’s Top Employers 2025.

First published in 2006, Alberta’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“It’s an honour to receive this kind of recognition, particularly in a time when many industries are facing a war for talent,” said Grant Ostir, Western’s Chief Executive Officer. “This really reinforces our commitment to caring for our people, ensuring professional growth opportunities and giving them the tools they need to succeed. This commitment carries across all teams, from coast to coast.”

Western was also recently named to the Forbes’ Canada Best Employers 2025 list for the second time.

“From our inclusive environment and generous vacation time, to our commitment to the local communities in which we live and work, there are many reasons why people are drawn to work at Western,” said Kristy Rachkowski, Chief People and Culture Officer. “I’m really proud of the workplace culture we’ve cultivated and the philosophy that our people and our customers are at the heart of all we do. We can feel that at all levels throughout the organization.”

Founded in 1905 in High River, Alberta, Western stands out as a workplace committed to fostering a positive environment for its approximately 2,200 employees across Canada, from coast to coast.

Click here for more information about Western’s culture and staff insights. For more information about Western Financial Group, visit www.westernfinancialgroup.ca.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in approximately 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

For more information, please contact:

Nichola Petts, PR Manager: Nichola.petts@westernfg.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/239fad2e-3930-406d-bedf-d41e0dedd2ac

Western Financial Group Employees Participate in a Charitable Walk Western Financial Group Employees Participate in a Western Communities Foundation National Walk to Support the Cause.

