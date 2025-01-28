Seltech and Syntiant Announce Global Strategic Collaboration

PARIS and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seltech and Syntiant have entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI and sensor technologies worldwide. Building on an existing collaboration around MEMS microphones, this new partnership expands to include Syntiant’s edge AI products, creating a comprehensive portfolio of acoustic and sensor solutions for customers across various industries.

This collaboration will enable customers to benefit from an end-to-end acoustic chain, combining Seltech’s expertise in acoustic and sensor integration with Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors and MEMS microphone technologies. The joint effort will provide innovative, energy-efficient solutions for IoT, consumer electronics and industrial applications, addressing the growing demand for reliable and high-performance AI-powered devices.

“We are excited by this collaboration that will bring the full acoustic chain to our customers, enabling them to design next-generation products with superior AI and sensor capabilities,” said Giulio Di Capua, General Manager of Seltech.

“By combining our ultra-low-power, ready-to-deploy silicon and sensor technologies with Seltech’s design capabilities, we can help customers seamlessly integrate energy-efficient, high performance edge AI solutions into their products, enabling a faster time to market across a wide range of applications," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant.

About Seltech

Seltech is a leading technology support partner with over 35 years of experience mainly in the Acoustic and Sensor Solution fields but also specialized in Design Services. The company is present on all continents with local teams in Paris, Raleigh, San Diego, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Taipei and Singapore. In China, Seltech is equipped with audio labs and anechoic chamber to help customers with product design. More information about the company can be found by visiting www.seltech-international.com or by following @Seltech on LinkedIn.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Bosch Ventures, the Amazon Alexa Fund, and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

For Seltech:

David Frade

Seltech

david.frade@seltech-international.com

+33 1 48 92 90 02

For Syntiant:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.