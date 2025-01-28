ThoughtExchange Appoints former Clio, AlayaCare COO George Psiharis as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Former CEO, Dave MacLeod, led the search and will spearhead R&D and AI Innovation as President and Chief Product Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtExchange, the AI-powered survey and engagement platform, is pleased to announce that George Psiharis, former COO of Clio and AlayaCare, has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Current CEO and co-founder, Dave MacLeod, led the leadership search and will take on new roles as President, Board Member, and Chief Product Officer, deepening his focus on ThoughtExchange’s R&D and innovations in AI.

“For the past six months, I’ve been on an exciting journey to find a President and COO to help lead through our next stage of growth,” says Dave MacLeod. “Then I met George, and I realized he was the right person to lead as our new CEO. His vision and passion for ThoughtExchange’s future in this AI revolution inspired me to step into a new role myself. Together, we’ll bring our platform to millions more people.”

Psiharis brings deep experience leading some of Canada’s most successful SaaS companies. As one of Clio’s earliest employees, Psiharis helped propel the Canadian legal software company from a scrappy startup to a $900M investment and $3B valuation in 2024. A former customer of ThoughtExchange, Psiharis is excited to step into his role as CEO.

“I know this company has an incredible future. I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact ThoughtExchange can have in fostering meaningful engagement, collaboration, and transformative results for mission-driven organizations” says Psiharis. “Founded on the principle of unlocking collective intelligence and becoming an early leader in AI, this team has pioneered a groundbreaking set of capabilities and tools that unlock potential in organizations across countless industries. I feel both humbled and ready to work with this outstanding team to lead us into our next phase of growth, providing even greater value for our customers, team, and investors.”

As CEO, MacLeod led ThoughtExchange to 11X revenue growth from 2015 to 2024. Now, as Chief Product Officer, MacLeod will expand the platform’s ability to capture and synthesize conversational qualitative feedback and deliver instant AI insights with unparalleled data analysis capabilities.

Rob Antoniades, Chairman of the Board for ThoughtExchange and Co-founder and General Partner at Information Venture Partners, says the ThoughtExchange Board is excited about the future of the company. “We’re thrilled to have George join as CEO, and about the partnership he and Dave will have in their new roles,” says Antoniades. “George is data-driven, strategic, and experienced, with a leadership style that shows he cares about people.”

With Psiharis at the company helm and MacLeod focused on the future of the product, ThoughtExchange is poised to solidify its status as the leading solution for community and employee engagement. Led by a team focused on inclusive problem-solving and collective intelligence, ThoughtExchange will continue to innovate the survey and engagement space.

About ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange is the leading survey and engagement platform. By combining deep AI capabilities with proprietary qualitative survey methods, our award-winning SaaS platform bridges the gap between quantitative sentiment and actionable solutions. Whether engaging 10 or 10,000 people, leaders use ThoughtExchange to quickly gain critical community and employee insights and improve decision-making. Thousands of K-12, enterprise, and public leaders have trusted the platform to gather high-quality feedback that’s accessible and representative of the voices in their organizations.

Company website: https://thoughtexchange.com/

