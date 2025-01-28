Verizon Frontline delivering 5G connectivity to New York State Police cruisers

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced it will provide 5G connectivity across the New York State Police’s fleet of vehicles through the activation of more than 1,800 lines of service.

The applications and capabilities enabled by the high-speed, low latency and massive capacity provided by mobile broadband will help the troopers of the New York State Police more safely and efficiently perform their duties while deployed across the state.

Mobile broadband in New York State Police cruisers will provide 5G connectivity and speed to:

Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) and associated law enforcement applications

Global Positioning System (GPS) applications

Radios

Wireless Printers/Scanners

License Plate Readers

Mobile and Fixed Camera Systems

Sensors



These are just some examples of how the New York State Police will leverage mobile broadband in their “connected cruisers” to help improve operational efficiency as they work to achieve their mission of “ensuring the safety of the state's roadways, preventing and investigating crime, preparing for and responding to emergencies and disasters and providing support to other law enforcement agencies.”

Connecting their cruiser fleet with 5G speed and reliability is just one of the many ways in which the New York State Police are demonstrating their continued commitment to innovation and modernization in effectively solving and preventing crime.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over more than three decades of partnership with public safety agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

