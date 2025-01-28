DEADLINE ALERT for BOOM, KYTX, MQ, and SUI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM)

Class Period: May 3, 2024 – November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the goodwill associated with Arcadia Products was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (2) DMC’s materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (3) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (4) as a result, Defendants misrepresented DMC’s operations and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX)

Class Period: February 4, 2024 – December 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) adverse data it possessed related to one of its trials; (2) the risk posed by the Company’s withholding of adverse data regarding one of its clinical trials; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Class Period: May 7, 2024 – November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Marqeta’s investment in compliance and program management capabilities were inadequate to deal with regulatory scrutiny facing its banking partners leading to significantly longer onboarding delays for new customers; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 – September 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Board members’ insider trading, loans taken on behalf of Sun Communities by CEO Shiffman, and the mortgage signed by CEO Shiffman on behalf of an entity called DH Bingham Farms LLC; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

