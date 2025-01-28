Andrea Enria appointed to the Prudential Regulation Committee

News release

Andrea Enria, former Chair of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board, has today been appointed to the Prudential Regulation Committee by the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

Andrea brings a wealth of experience to this role, having previously served as chair of the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism, and also having served as the Chair of the European Banking Authority.

Andrea first joined the Bank of England in May as a Senior Adviser, and will continue this role whilst also serving on the Prudential Regulation Committee. His appointment follows on from the recent appointment of Niamh Moloney and David Soanes.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the Prudential Regulation Committee, said: “I am really pleased that Andrea has agreed to join the Prudential Regulation Committee. His extensive global experience of financial regulation and supervision will help him provide unique insights to the committee.”

Andrea Enria, discussing his appointment, added: “I am extremely excited to become a member of the Prudential Regulation Committee and very committed to contribute to the work of the PRA.”

The current members of the committee, which oversee the key decisions of the Prudential Regulation Authority, are Andrew Bailey, Sam Woods, Sarah Breeden, Tanya Castell, Antony Jenkins, Marjorie Ngwenya, Nikhil Rathi, Sir Dave Ramsden and John Taylor. Niamh Moloney and David Soanes will join the committee in due course, alongside Andrea.

Notes to editors