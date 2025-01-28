Andrea Enria appointed to the Prudential Regulation Committee
Andrea Enria, former Chair of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board, has today been appointed to the Prudential Regulation Committee by the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.
Andrea brings a wealth of experience to this role, having previously served as chair of the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism, and also having served as the Chair of the European Banking Authority.
Andrea first joined the Bank of England in May as a Senior Adviser, and will continue this role whilst also serving on the Prudential Regulation Committee. His appointment follows on from the recent appointment of Niamh Moloney and David Soanes.
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the Prudential Regulation Committee, said: “I am really pleased that Andrea has agreed to join the Prudential Regulation Committee. His extensive global experience of financial regulation and supervision will help him provide unique insights to the committee.”
Andrea Enria, discussing his appointment, added: “I am extremely excited to become a member of the Prudential Regulation Committee and very committed to contribute to the work of the PRA.”
The current members of the committee, which oversee the key decisions of the Prudential Regulation Authority, are Andrew Bailey, Sam Woods, Sarah Breeden, Tanya Castell, Antony Jenkins, Marjorie Ngwenya, Nikhil Rathi, Sir Dave Ramsden and John Taylor. Niamh Moloney and David Soanes will join the committee in due course, alongside Andrea.
- As per the Bank of England Act, the Governor of the Bank of England may appoint one member of the Prudential Regulation Committee with the approval of the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Andrew Bailey has appointed Andrea Enria to this role, and this has been approved by the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
- Five members of the Prudential Regulation Committee are staff from the Bank of England, including the Governor, three Deputy Governors and Andrea Enria. The committee has a majority of external members (including the Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority), appointed by the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
- The Prudential Regulation Committee is responsible for taking the most important decisions relating to PRA policy and the supervision of individual firms.
