Sewer Pro Brings Revolutionary Blue-light Pipe Lining to the 2025 Cleveland Great Big Home and Garden Show

Sewer Pro features game-changing Blue-light technology at the 2025 Cleveland Great Big Home and Garden Show.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sewer Pro, a trusted trenchless service provider in Columbus, OH, and surrounding areas, is set to showcase its latest innovation at the Great Big Home + Garden Show. Running from January 31 to February 9, 2025, at Cleveland's International Exposition Center, the event will feature Sewer Pro’s revolutionary Blue-light pipe lining technology. This presentation highlights Sewer Pro’s commitment to innovation and positions the company as a leader in durable, efficient property maintenance solutions.Event OverviewThe Great Big Home + Garden Show serves as a vibrant hub of activity and learning, hosting over 475 exhibitors at the IX Center, 1 I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, OH. Enthusiasts from across the region are drawn to explore innovative living space enhancements. Among these exhibitors, Sewer Pro, located at booth 1974, will demonstrate the substantial benefits of their advanced Blue-light pipe lining services.Technology SpotlightSewer Pro’s exhibit at booth 1974 will showcase the Bluelight Cured in Place Pipe Lining technology . This advanced solution minimizes the need for excavation, making sewer repairs and replacements more efficient and less disruptive. With a smaller installation footprint, it provides long-lasting protection against root intrusion for up to 50 years. This featured technology demonstrates how advanced trenchless solutions can support sustainable and hassle-free property maintenance.Interactive DemonstrationsVisitors to booth 1974 will have the chance to experience Sewer Pro’s Bluelight technology in action through interactive demonstrations. These sessions will highlight the practical applications of the technology, showing how it streamlines sewer maintenance and improves efficiency for home and garden environments. By connecting attendees with this hands-on experience, Sewer Pro demonstrates its commitment to fostering innovation and providing transformative solutions for property maintenance.Invitation to EngageAttendees are encouraged to extend engagement by visiting Sewer Pro's website after experiencing the show. The website provides an opportunity to share insights and feedback on the new products and technologies showcased. It also offers details about other services provided by Sewer Pro and a platform to contribute feedback on services received. Such engagement is invaluable for refining and enhancing future offerings. For more information and to provide feedback, visit https://www.sewerprodrains.com/ About Sewer ProSewer Pro, a division of Underground Connections, is a premier trenchless service provider based in Columbus, OH, serving residential, commercial, and municipal clients across a broad region, including a 60-mile radius around Columbus. Known for their expertise in minimally invasive techniques like trenchless pipe lining , Sewer Pro offers a range of services designed to efficiently address and repair sewer and pipe issues without significant disruption to property. Their advanced methods include no-dig pipe repairs, camera inspections, and pipe bursting , ensuring quick and effective solutions to common sewer problems. These services, backed by an experienced team known for their courteous and knowledgeable service, make Sewer Pro a top choice in the area. To discover more about Sewer Pro's offerings or to schedule a service, visit https://www.sewerprodrains.com/

