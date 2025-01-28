Rackspace Technology Partners with American Logistics to Launch a Customized, Cloud-Native AWS Environment for Enhanced Efficiency and Customer Experience

Solution revolutions non-emergency medical transportation with scalable cloud platform

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading provider of hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services, today announced working with American Logistics to launch a state-of-the-art NEMT (Non-Emergency Medical Transportation) platform, cloud-native AWS environment that reimagines healthcare transportation capabilities to transform a company's enterprise operations to realize the goals of providing the future of NEMT transportation for their clients.

"It's truly transformational for our organization and our member-centric technology vision," said Jeff Kuckenbaker, chief technology officer at American Logistics. "The partnership with Rackspace and AWS tech stack has ensured our success in building a state-of-the-art NEMT platform capable of meeting the needs of our client/members both now and in the future.”

Since 1999, American Logistics has been at the forefront of mobility services, specializing in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries who lack access to reliable healthcare services. Based in St. George, Utah, the company is a vital link between healthcare insurers and nationwide transportation providers. American Logistics excels in orchestrating complex transportation logistics, managing everything from eligibility verification to compliance with diverse regulations and requirements.

The situation

Historically, American Logistics relied on its proprietary software platform modified from legacy design. While this approach was functional, it led to operational complexities that hindered the company's growth potential. Customer service representatives struggled to master the intricacies of ever-changing insurance plan benefits and state and federal requirements in legacy systems when addressing the dynamic and changing transportation landscape.

Recognizing these challenges, American Logistics sought a strategic partner to reimagine its technology platform to realize the benefits of modern microservice architectures, AWS HiTrust, by design and cloud-native scalability, enabling the company to meet the goals of a growing healthcare client needs while upholding the exceptional member service standards they are known for.

"We are determined to redefine transportation management in the healthcare space," said Kuckenbaker. "Our mission is to combine our unwavering commitment to excellence with much-needed innovation in our space, providing seamless accessibility to those who need it most."

The Solution

Rackspace Technology implemented a flexible solution leveraging AWS to create a unified, scalable platform to handle complex, custom requirements for non-emergency healthcare transportation. The new architecture features an event-driven microservices model deployed across six domains in Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) containers, supported by Amazon DynamoDB for operational data and Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS) for effective event handling.

Data is funneled into Amazon Aurora for robust reporting capabilities. Using Terraform; the Rackspace team introduced Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to empower American Logistics' DevOps team with streamlined cloud infrastructure management. The newly designed system includes automated workflows that eliminate the need for specialized knowledge, allowing staff to focus on delivering superior service.

"The collaboration between Rackspace and American Logistics symbolizes a commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare transportation," said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "By replacing legacy systems with a unified platform, we are enabling American Logistics to manage the intricate requirements of non-emergency healthcare transportation efficiently. With our partnership with AWS, customers gain scalable infrastructure, supported by our expertise for a successful deployment."

The result

The resulting platform has significantly enhanced American Logistics' service delivery capabilities. The system automatically processes complex business rules and eligibility verifications while proactively identifying and resolving common issues. By leveraging comprehensive trip histories and streamlined workflows, the modernized platform has transformed operational efficiency, ultimately improving member experiences.

Click here to read more and watch the case study video about the Rackspace Technology American Logistics AWS Cloud-Native solution.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About American Logistics

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in St. George, Utah, American Logistics is an industry-leading technology-enabled services company known for delivering high-quality transportation management for healthcare payors and systems nationwide. The company is committed to innovative coordination for Medicaid and Medicare populations that lack access to care, fostering healthier living through its proprietary technology, remarkable people, and quality transportation provider network in markets across the United States. To learn more about American Logistics' pledge to provide equitable transportation options and improve health outcomes, visit americanlogistics.com.

