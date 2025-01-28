TravelingWiki's Recent Live Television Interview on an ABC Affiliate is Incorporated Into Yahoo's Search Functionality TravelingWiki's Free Mandarin Language Resources at US Airports Are Incorporated Into Baidu's Search Functionality TravelingWiki's Free Resources in 12 Languages Are Incorporated Into Brave's Search Functionality TravelingWiki's Free Resources in 12 Languages Are Incorporated Into DuckDuckGo's Search Functionality

Given Serious Stakes, TravelingWiki Reaches an Important Milestone of Offering Free Resources in 12 Languages in Many of the World’s Largest Search Engines

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, and an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages, TravelingWiki has now reached an important milestone of offering text-based, photo-based and video-based content in many of the world’s largest search engines. Examples verified as of January 28, 2025 include, but are not limited to: Google, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Brave, and Baidu. This arises after Microsoft Bing highlighted TravelingWiki as one of the most “Recognized Brands and Resources” in its space as to Autism Travel & beyond, specifically also referencing “Fights for Children With Autism." Microsoft Bing’s functionality this week recognized TravelingWiki Foundation’s ability to “potentially impact stock prices” if such "news" contains “material information. This also occurs as TravelingWiki launched its Experiential Learning Program this past week in partnership with The Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, including a presentation at Iowa State University. This past week also included interviewing for the 2026 Experiential Learning Program at Drake University. This is the second time in a matter of months that TravelingWiki Foundation has traveled to Ames, Iowa to present to Generation Z on these resources.

Part of the impetus of TravelingWiki’s rapid growth initiatives, engaging directly with the next generation of the workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest this past weekend in Iowa (whereby Travelingwiki's Experiential Learning participant(s) present at an Iowa library), growing from a foundation of the availability of TravelingWiki resources in one or more Iowa library databases alongside some of the most well known global charities. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about TravelingWiki's impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non-Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented and focusing on further expansion in Iowa this week, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 12 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “As noted with other recent milestones, TravelingWiki recognizes that it has become one of a meaningful number of critical voices for the community of those with Non-Visible Disabilities. As search has become critical for those with Non-Visible Disabilities to find resources, our organization is working assiduously to offer as many free resources as possible, made available across society, including in twelve languages.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

TravelingWiki at Red Arrow Diner, Discutiendo Recursos (Autismo, ELA, Demencia, Parkinson, Alzheimer)

