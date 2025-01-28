Oricidin Launches Groundbreaking Dental Gel for Long-Term Periodontitis Treatment

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocidin A/S, a subsidiary of Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, has developed a novel, proprietary dental gel that represents a significant breakthrough in the long-term treatment of periodontitis.

This innovative low-viscosity gel, featuring a unique active ingredient, offers an effective and convenient solution for long-term management of this widespread oral health condition. The gel is applied by dentists using a syringe and flushing cannula to deliver the treatment directly into dental pockets. Upon contact with oral cavity moisture, the gel forms a semi-solid, bioadhesive crystalline matrix. This structure enables the slow and localized release of the active peptide, ensuring sustained treatment efficacy over time.

The formulation leverages an optimized ratio of triglycerides, monoglycerides, and water. When exposed to water naturally present in the oral cavity, the gel rapidly forms a semi-solid bioadhesive crystalline matrix, enabling the slow, localized release of the active peptide for effective, long-term treatment of periodontitis. All components are biocompatible and FDA-approved for oral use, ensuring safety and effectiveness for patients.

“Oricidin’s innovative dental gel represents a significant advancement in the treatment of periodontitis,” said Allan Wehnert, Founder and CEO of Orocidin. “By combining cutting-edge science with patient-centered design, we aim to improve both outcomes and the overall dental care experience,”.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

Phone +1 310 666 0750

Email hr@nordicuspartners.com

Investor Relations

Jonathan Paterson

Harbor Access Investor Relations

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert ApS, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

