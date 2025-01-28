Workers win at Vale Long Harbour with Yes vote to join the USW

LONG HARBOUR, Newfoundland and Labrador, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at Vale Long Harbour are delighted to learn they have successfully won their union vote with the United Steelworkers union (USW).

Processing plant technicians participated in a Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Board vote last November. The board announced Monday that the workers had voted in favour of joining the USW.

The 280 Vale Long Harbour workers, who refine nickel, cobalt and copper from Vale’s Voisey’s Bay operations, will be part of USW Local 9508, the union that already represents 1,120 workers at Voisey’s Bay.

“We’re happy to finally be heard and have a seat at the table. It’s about time that we joined the rest of the USW family. With our union, we have gained the strength to negotiate keeping up with the pay and benefits we deserve,” said Andrew Lovell, a processing plant technician at Vale Long Harbour and a supporter of the campaign to join the USW.

In the last round of contract talks at Voisey’s Bay, USW Local 9508 successfully negotiated a “neutrality agreement” with Vale, which meant that the employer did not oppose the union campaign efforts at the Long Harbour location, making it easier for the workers to find out about the benefits of union membership and collective bargaining.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the Vale Long Harbour processing plant workers into the Steelworkers. By voting yes for their union, these workers have shown they have the determination to make their working lives better. We’ll be with you as you do just that,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director.

Maintenance workers at Vale Long Harbour participated in a union representation vote with the USW prior to the vote by the processing plant technicians. The results of that vote have yet to be announced by the labour board.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

