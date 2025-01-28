Navigate360 Launches Safety Expert Ambassador Program To Strengthen School Safety

RICHFIELD, OHIO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the leader in comprehensive safety solutions, is excited to introduce its new Navigate360 Ambassador Program. This initiative, in conjunction with the National Association of School Resource Officers and safety professionals nationwide, aims to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of human-centric training and how to integrate technologies seamlessly into existing and evolving safety procedures in today’s schools.

The Growing Challenge of School Safety

School safety is more critical and complex than ever. Increasing regulation and modern-day threats coupled with alarming statistics reveal the rising challenges schools face. In the past decade, K-12 safety concerns—including behavioral issues, substance abuse, and violence—have surged by 300%. More than half of students report that they do not feel safe at school, and tragically, one child loses their life in a school-related incident every day. These statistics highlight the urgent need for effective solutions to address these challenges.

The Role of School Resource Officers & Safety Experts

School Resource Officers (SROs) and similar safety and security roles are integral to the creation of safe learning environments. Their responsibilities range from monitoring school grounds and overseeing traffic to training staff, conducting patrols, engaging with students, and responding to emergencies. School-based safety experts, including School Resource Officers, are highly trained professionals that understand the dynamic and unique challenges in protecting today’s schools. They offer expertise and perspective on the need for advanced training and smart, integrated technology, and are often the trusted partners of school administrators, community law enforcement leaders, and policy makers.

Navigate360 Ambassador Program: Smarter Technology, Smarter Decisions, Safer Learning Environments

Navigate360’s Ambassador Program aims to leverage the voice and experience of school-based safety experts to advance training and safety technologies, while furthering the knowledge and expertise of school-based safety experts by offering:

Exclusive Workshops, Executive Roundtables , and Resources : Early access to product roadmaps, testing opportunities, and educational materials.

: Early access to product roadmaps, testing opportunities, and educational materials. Virtual Training and Tools : Comprehensive resources that educate and help protect school grounds, respond to emergencies, and build positive relationships with students and staff.

: Comprehensive resources that educate and help protect school grounds, respond to emergencies, and build positive relationships with students and staff. Community Support: Direct benefits for districts, including discounts on Navigate360 solutions and contributions to state SRO-related scholarships.

By participating in the program, SROs and safety experts will advance the design and implementation of products from their vendors, elevate their visibility and expertise, and bring significant cost savings and access to advanced safety training and solutions.

A Commitment to School Safety & Student Well-Being

“Navigate360’s mission is clear: to make schools safer and more conducive to learning. The Ambassador Program is a vital component of this mission, empowering SROs with the tools, support, and resources they need to address school safety challenges, while leveraging their voice and expertise to develop smarter, easier to use and administer technologies that don’t break school budgets” said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault.

Join the Ambassador Program

The Navigate360 Ambassador Program is an essential step forward in tackling the growing safety concerns in schools. By empowering SROs with the necessary tools and support, Navigate360 is making a meaningful impact on student safety nationwide. To learn more about the program and how to become an ambassador, join us Thursday, February 13 at 2 PM ET for our first onboarding webinar. Register here.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the leader in holistic safety solutions, providing training, software, and services that enhance student well-being. With over 20 years of experience, Navigate360’s comprehensive approach addresses safety challenges from every angle, ensuring that schools are safe places where students can thrive.

