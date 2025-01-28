TODAY: Governor Newsom, Magic Johnson, and Casey Wasserman to announce details of ‘LA Rises’ initiative

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman, will announce “LA Rises,” a new public-private philanthropic initiative supporting Los Angeles as it recovers and rebuilds from recent firestorms.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 28 at approximately 1 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 11 a.m., January 28. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.