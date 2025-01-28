Submit Release
Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.4 Million, or $0.44 per Diluted Share, in the Fourth Quarter of 2024 and $9.8 Million, or $1.24 per Diluted Share for the Year 2024; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1425 Per Share

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $9.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, in 2023.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1425 per share on January 23, 2025. The dividend will be payable March 7, 2025, to shareholders of record February 14, 2025. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.93% based on recent market prices.

“Eagle’s fourth quarter operating results were highlighted by strong quarterly deposit growth, sound revenue generation, and net interest margin expansion,” said Laura F. Clark, President and CEO. “We continue to maintain a stable core deposit base, with non-CDs representing 72.4% of total deposits at year end. Additionally, we continue to maintain quality credit. While loan growth has moderated in recent quarters, we are anticipating steady single-digit loan growth in the year ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, except where noted):

  • Net income increased 26.7% to $3.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and increased 58.6% compared to $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 25 basis point increase compared to 3.34% in the preceding quarter and a 27 basis point increase compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) increased 2.8% to $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $20.8 million in the preceding quarter and increased 1.7% compared to $21.0 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Total loans increased 2.4% to $1.52 billion, at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.48 billion a year earlier, and decreased 0.9% compared to $1.53 billion at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $46.0 million or 2.8% to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to a year earlier, and increased $30.7 million or 1.9%, compared to September 30, 2024.
  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.11% of portfolio loans and 437.7% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.11% of portfolio loans and 195.2% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023.
  • The Company’s available borrowing capacity was approximately $404.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $398.5 million at December 31, 2023.
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)  Borrowings Outstanding    Remaining Borrowing Capacity    Borrowings Outstanding    Remaining Borrowing Capacity
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 140,930   $ 276,664   $ 175,737   $ 266,017
Federal Reserve Bank discount window   -     27,349     -     32,472
Correspondent bank lines of credit   -     100,000     -     100,000
Total $ 140,930   $ 404,013   $ 175,737   $ 398,489
         
  • The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of $0.1425 per share on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record November 15, 2024.

Balance Sheet Results
Eagle’s total assets increased 1.3% to $2.10 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.08 billion a year ago, and decreased 2.0% compared to $2.15 billion three months earlier. The investment securities portfolio totaled $292.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $318.3 million a year ago, and $307.0 million at September 30, 2024.

Eagle originated $68.1 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $64.0 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.18%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $58.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $51.0 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.31%. Mortgage volumes remain low as rates have continued to be elevated relative to rates on existing mortgages.

Total loans increased $36.2 million, or 2.4%, compared to a year ago, and decreased $14.0 million, or 0.9%, from three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased 6.1% to $646.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $608.7 million a year earlier. Commercial real estate loans were comprised of 71.4% non-owner occupied and 28.6% owner occupied at December 31, 2024. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 4.9% to $281.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $267.9 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans decreased 1.8% to $153.7 million, compared to $156.6 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 8.5% to $144.0 million, compared to $132.7 million a year ago. Commercial construction and development loans decreased 21.5% to $124.2 million, compared to $158.1 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 12.2% to $97.5 million, residential construction loans increased 5.2% to $45.7 million, and consumer loans decreased 5.4% to $28.5 million, compared to a year ago.

“Similar to other community banks, our deposit mix has shifted towards higher yielding deposits over the last several quarters due to the higher interest rate environment. However, the recent Fed rate cuts have started to ease deposit pricing, and we anticipate this will continue as we move through this next rate cycle,” said Miranda Spaulding, CFO.

Total deposits increased to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023, and $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 24.9%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 13.2%, savings accounts represented 12.5%, money market accounts comprised 21.8% and time certificates of deposit made up 27.6% of the total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2024. There were no brokered certificates at December 31, 2024, compared to $72.2 million at December 31, 2023, and $22.1 million at September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits was 1.71% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.76% in the preceding quarter and 1.49% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The estimated amount of uninsured deposits was approximately $323.0 million, or 19% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, compared to $307.0 million, or 18% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024.

Shareholders’ equity was $174.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $169.3 million a year earlier and $177.7 million three months earlier. Book value per share was $21.77 at December 31, 2024, compared to $21.11 a year earlier and $22.17 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding, was $16.88 at December 31, 2024, compared to $16.05 a year earlier and $17.23 three months earlier.

Operating Results
“The higher yields on interest earning assets combined with a lower cost of funds contributed to our 25 basis point NIM expansion during the quarter, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Spaulding. “We anticipate additional improvement in our cost of funds over the next several quarters.”

Eagle’s NIM was 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 25 basis point increase compared to 3.34% in the preceding quarter and a 27 basis point improvement compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $161,000 and resulted in a four basis-point increase in the NIM during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $167,000 and a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Funding costs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 2.69%, compared to 2.89% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.58% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Average yields on interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to 5.70%, compared to 5.66% in the third quarter of 2024 and 5.36% in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, the NIM was 3.42% compared to 3.51% for 2023.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 6.3% to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased 10.5% compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year, net interest income increased 1.5% to $63.4 million, compared to $62.5 million in 2023.

Fourth quarter revenues increased 2.8% to $21.4 million, compared to $20.8 million in the preceding quarter and increased 1.7% compared to $21.0 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2024, revenues were $81.2 million, compared to $85.2 million in 2023. The decrease compared to a year ago was largely due to lower volumes in mortgage banking activity.

Total noninterest income decreased 8.2% to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $5.0 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 21.3% compared to $5.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the preceding quarter was largely due to income from bank owned life insurance of $724,000 recorded during the third quarter of 2024. Net mortgage banking income, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter and $3.7 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. This decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago was largely driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans, which was impacted by lower mortgage loan volumes. For the year, noninterest income decreased 21.8% to $17.8 million, compared to $22.7 million in 2023. Net mortgage banking income decreased 33.1% to $10.0 million in 2024, compared to $15.0 million in 2023. These decreases were driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Eagle’s fourth quarter noninterest expense was $17.7 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to $17.3 million in the preceding quarter and a 6.3% decrease compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Lower salaries and employee benefits contributed to the decrease compared to the year ago quarter. For the year, noninterest expense decreased 3.9% to $69.3 million, compared to $72.1 million in 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded income tax expense of $269,000. This compared to income tax expense of $529,000 in the preceding quarter and an income tax benefit of $315,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the year was 14.2% compared to 13.7% for the prior year and is due to the increase in proportion of tax-exempt income compared to pretax earnings, as well as tax credits from investments in low-income housing tax credit projects.

Credit Quality
Due to muted loan growth and positive economic factors within the CECL modeling, Eagle recorded a recapture in its provision for credit losses of $36,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to a $277,000 provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $270,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses represented 437.7% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, compared to 356.7% three months earlier and 195.2% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $3.9 million at December 31, 2024, $4.8 million at September 30, 2024, and $8.4 million a year earlier. Net loan charge-offs totaled $44,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $17,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $10,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses was $16.9 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.1 million, or 1.12% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $16.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management
The ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) was 6.57% at December 31, 2024, up from 6.32% a year ago and 6.56% three months earlier. This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 10.07% as of December 31, 2024.

About the Company
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 29 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "will" "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions, expectations and anticipations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including but not limited to vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment; the impact of volatility in the U.S. banking industry, including the associated impact of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by governmental agencies in response thereto; the impact of any new regulatory, policy or enforcement developments resulting from the change in U.S. presidential administration; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, adverse developments with respect to U.S. economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on economic conditions and our business; an inability to access capital markets or maintain deposits or borrowing costs; competition among banks, financial holding companies and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems including those that involve the Bank’s third-party vendors and service providers; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; the effect of our recent or future acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations, the outcome of any legal proceedings and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, in this release, including the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share and 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance, performance trends and financial condition, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Eagle strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.


Balance Sheet      
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   (Unaudited)  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024 2024 2023
       
Assets:      
Cash and due from banks $ 29,824   $ 22,954   $ 23,243  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   1,735     19,035     1,302  
Federal funds sold   -     200     -  
Total cash and cash equivalents   31,559     42,189     24,545  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   292,590     306,982     318,279  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   7,778     11,218     9,191  
Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock   4,131     4,131     4,131  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   13,368     13,429     11,432  
Loans:      
Real estate loans:      
Residential 1-4 family   153,721     156,811     156,578  
Residential 1-4 family construction   45,701     52,217     43,434  
Commercial real estate   645,962     644,019     608,691  
Commercial construction and development   124,211     125,323     158,132  
Farmland   146,610     145,356     142,590  
Other loans:      
Home equity   97,543     93,646     86,932  
Consumer   28,513     29,445     30,125  
Commercial   144,039     143,190     132,709  
Agricultural   134,346     144,645     125,298  
Total loans   1,520,646     1,534,652     1,484,489  
Allowance for credit losses   (16,850 )   (17,130 )   (16,440 )
Net loans   1,503,796     1,517,522     1,468,049  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   12,890     14,844     12,485  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   15,376     15,443     15,853  
Assets held-for-sale, at cost   960     257     -  
Premises and equipment, net   101,540     100,297     94,282  
Cash surrender value of life insurance, net   53,232     52,852     47,939  
Goodwill   34,740     34,740     34,740  
Core deposit intangible, net   4,499     4,834     5,880  
Other assets   26,631     26,375     28,860  
Total assets $ 2,103,090   $ 2,145,113   $ 2,075,666  
       
Liabilities:      
Deposit accounts:      
Noninterest bearing $ 419,211   $ 419,760   $ 418,727  
Interest bearing   1,262,017     1,230,752     1,216,468  
Total deposits   1,681,228     1,650,512     1,635,195  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   47,018     38,593     36,462  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   140,930     219,167     175,737  
Other long-term debt, net   59,149     59,111     58,999  
Total liabilities   1,928,325     1,967,383     1,906,393  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares      
authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)   -     -     -  
Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;      
8,507,429 shares issued; 8,027,177, 8,016,784 and 8,016,784      
shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and      
December 31, 2023, respectively   85     85     85  
Additional paid-in capital   108,334     109,040     108,819  
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan   (4,011 )   (4,154 )   (4,583 )
Treasury stock, at cost (480,252, 490,645 and 490,645 shares at      
December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively)   (10,761 )   (11,124 )   (11,124 )
Retained earnings   101,264     98,979     96,021  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (20,146 )   (15,096 )   (19,945 )
Total shareholders' equity   174,765     177,730     169,273  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,103,090   $ 2,145,113   $ 2,075,666  
       


Income Statement   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31,
  2024 2024 2023   2024 2023
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans $ 23,756   $ 23,802   $ 21,481     $ 92,282   $ 79,423  
Securities available-for-sale   2,475     2,598     2,790       10,428     11,376  
FRB and FHLB dividends   308     266     247       1,085     727  
Other interest income   148     94     23       416     89  
Total interest and dividend income   26,687     26,760     24,541       104,211     91,615  
Interest expense:            
Interest expense on deposits   7,216     7,190     6,090       27,838     17,857  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   2,005     3,084     2,569       10,211     8,562  
Other long-term debt   676     684     684       2,724     2,719  
Total interest expense   9,897     10,958     9,343       40,773     29,138  
Net interest income   16,790     15,802     15,198       63,438     62,477  
(Recapture) provision for credit losses   (36 )   277     270       518     1,456  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   16,826     15,525     14,928       62,920     61,021  
             
Noninterest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts   387     430     444       1,645     1,757  
Mortgage banking, net   2,818     2,602     3,718       10,014     14,970  
Interchange and ATM fees   675     662     663       2,540     2,524  
Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance   408     1,038     301       2,054     1,466  
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   (141 )   -     -       (141 )   (222 )
Other noninterest income   425     251     686       1,664     2,227  
Total noninterest income   4,572     4,983     5,812       17,776     22,722  
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   9,830     9,894     11,359       39,715     42,973  
Occupancy and equipment expense   2,194     2,134     1,972       8,531     8,072  
Data processing   1,715     1,587     1,673       6,209     5,943  
Software subscriptions   576     511     519       2,127     2,064  
Advertising   466     277     445       1,312     1,375  
Amortization   337     337     386       1,391     1,587  
Loan costs   372     385     461       1,567     1,887  
FDIC insurance premiums   287     295     288       1,165     1,150  
Professional and examination fees   596     438     438       1,941     1,922  
Other noninterest expense   1,323     1,412     1,350       5,348     5,116  
Total noninterest expense   17,696     17,270     18,891       69,306     72,089  
             
Income before provision for income taxes   3,702     3,238     1,849       11,390     11,654  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   269     529     (315 )     1,612     1,598  
Net income $ 3,433   $ 2,709   $ 2,164     $ 9,778   $ 10,056  
             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44   $ 0.35   $ 0.28     $ 1.25   $ 1.29  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44   $ 0.34   $ 0.28     $ 1.24   $ 1.29  
             
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   7,862,279     7,836,921     7,809,274       7,838,822     7,793,352  
             
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   7,868,507     7,860,138     7,815,022       7,853,792     7,798,244  
             


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION   (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended or Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024 2024 2023
       
Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):      
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 2,036   $ 1,691   $ 2,845  
Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives   (3 )   159     (40 )
Mortgage servicing income, net   785     752     913  
Mortgage banking, net $ 2,818   $ 2,602   $ 3,718  
       
Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date):      
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 6,741     $ 11,396  
Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives   (5 )     194  
Mortgage servicing income, net   3,278       3,380  
Mortgage banking, net $ 10,014     $ 14,970  
       
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):      
Return on average assets   0.65%   0.51%   0.42%
Return on average equity   8.12%   6.56%   5.68%
Yield on average interest earning assets   5.70%   5.66%   5.36%
Cost of funds   2.69%   2.89%   2.58%
Net interest margin   3.59%   3.34%   3.32%
Core efficiency ratio*   81.26%   81.47%   88.08%
       
Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):      
Return on average assets   0.47%     0.50%
Return on average equity   5.94%     6.33%
Yield on average interest earning assets   5.62%     5.14%
Cost of funds   2.76%     2.11%
Net interest margin   3.42%     3.51%
Core efficiency ratio*   83.62%     82.75%
       
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition
costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.    
       
       
       
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION      
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
       
Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024 2024 2023
       
Nonaccrual loans $ 3,227   $ 3,859   $ 8,395  
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing   623     944     26  
Total nonperforming loans   3,850     4,803     8,421  
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets   45     4     5  
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,895   $ 4,807   $ 8,426  
       
Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans   0.25%   0.31%   0.57%
Nonperforming assets / assets   0.19%   0.22%   0.41%
Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans   1.11%   1.12%   1.11%
Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans   437.66%   356.65%   195.23%
Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 51   $ 22   $ 11  
Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 7   $ 5   $ 1  
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 44   $ 17   $ 10  
       
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024 2024 2023
Capital Data (At quarter end):      
Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 21.77   $ 22.17   $ 21.11  
Tangible book value per share** $ 16.88   $ 17.23   $ 16.05  
Shares outstanding   8,027,177     8,016,784     8,016,784  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets***   6.57%   6.56%   6.32%
       
Other Information:      
Average investment securities for the quarter $ 300,088   $ 305,730   $ 306,678  
Average investment securities year-to-date $ 306,538   $ 308,688   $ 328,533  
Average loans for the quarter **** $ 1,533,686   $ 1,547,246   $ 1,494,181  
Average loans year-to-date **** $ 1,523,384   $ 1,519,951   $ 1,436,672  
Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,858,078   $ 1,874,669   $ 1,817,419  
Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,850,120   $ 1,847,468   $ 1,780,727  
Average total assets for the quarter $ 2,107,357   $ 2,116,839   $ 2,062,267  
Average total assets year-to-date $ 2,092,051   $ 2,086,951   $ 2,015,586  
Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,671,653   $ 1,622,254   $ 1,626,598  
Average deposits year-to-date $ 1,636,390   $ 1,624,636   $ 1,603,861  
Average equity for the quarter $ 169,054   $ 165,162   $ 152,516  
Average equity year-to-date $ 164,591   $ 163,106   $ 158,807  
       
       
       
** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity,
less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.
*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'
equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.
**** Includes loans held for sale


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
             
Core Efficiency Ratio   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31,
  2024 2024 2023   2024 2023
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Noninterest expense $ 17,696   $ 17,270   $ 18,891     $ 69,306   $ 72,089  
Intangible asset amortization   (337 )   (337 )   (386 )     (1,391 )   (1,587 )
Core efficiency ratio numerator   17,359     16,933     18,505       67,915     70,502  
             
Net interest income   16,790     15,802     15,198       63,438     62,477  
Noninterest income   4,572     4,983     5,812       17,776     22,722  
Core efficiency ratio denominator   21,362     20,785     21,010       81,214     85,199  
             
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   81.26%   81.47%   88.08%     83.62%   82.75%
             


Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024 2024 2023
Tangible Book Value:      
Shareholders' equity $ 174,765   $ 177,730   $ 169,273  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (39,239 )   (39,574 ) $ (40,620 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 135,526   $ 138,156   $ 128,653  
       
Common shares outstanding at end of period   8,027,177     8,016,784     8,016,784  
       
Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 21.77   $ 22.17   $ 21.11  
       
Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)      
per share (non-GAAP) $ 16.88   $ 17.23   $ 16.05  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 2,103,090   $ 2,145,113   $ 2,075,666  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (39,239 )   (39,574 )   (40,620 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,063,851   $ 2,105,539   $ 2,035,046  
       
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets      
(non-GAAP)   6.57%   6.56%   6.32%
       


Contacts: Laura F. Clark, President and CEO
(406) 457-4007
Miranda J. Spaulding, SVP and CFO
(406) 441-5010
   

Primary Logo

